Olympic beach volleyball contenders Emily Stockman and Kelly Larsen thought there were plenty of opportunities to participate in the Tokyo Olympics during the two-year qualification period ending with the June International Tour Finale.

However, since the spread of the coronavirus, three events in China and Singapore have been postponed until after the summer competition or have been completely canceled, and the five-star World Tour Final will take place in Italy. Four months before the cut-off, teams that need points to catch up in the rankings have fewer opportunities to earn.

“This is definitely not ideal,” Stockman this week prepared for a low-profit, three-star event in Australia. “Kelly and I are under pressure to perform in all the tournaments we are participating in, and we try not to stress it. When the tournament takes place, we are ready So, we’re training like nothing has happened yet. ”

Most beach volleyball teams qualify for the Summer Olympics by earning points on international tours, with five-star majors most valuable. Each country is limited to two teams per gender, so the third best team from top countries such as Brazil and the United States is frequently eliminated, even if they are included in the top 16 teams in the world in points total.

Stockman and Larsen are ranked 10th with 6,080 points, but the fourth-ranked American team includes not only Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Craze (6,640), but also Brooke Sweat and the five Olympic athletes Kelly Walsh Jennings (6,960) must also pass. (Although April Ross and Alix Kleinman are second in the world with 8,760 points, guaranteeing a spot in Tokyo.)

American men have three teams fighting at two spots: Jake Gibb and Taylor Club (6,500), Tribourne and Trevor Club (6,280), Fildarhauser and Nick Lucena (5,360).

“It seems like we were tied after half-time and it’s good to go,” said Olympia Gibb three times. “We’re basically all equal and it’s exactly who can compete under the Olympic pressure in the next seven events.”

However, it has fallen from the original 10 4- and 5-star events on the original men’s schedule.

And these three lost opportunities may be the difference between staying at home with the team in Tokyo.

“I’m having a hard time seeing it that way,” Gibb said. “If you couldn’t participate in the Olympics because some tournaments were canceled, you need to create a buffer that won’t happen.”

Beach volleyball teams manage their schedules and try to balance the need for points with the value of tournaments, the quality of the competition, physical drainage and travel costs. For many, the big question is whether to get ahead of schedule and load points early, or to launch at the end of the qualifying period and peak for the Olympics.

“It’s a bit cumbersome to schedule everything before the coronavirus comes out,” said Stockman. “I don’t want to save money in one tournament.”

While most weekends will host events around the world, Olympic candidates are focused on 3-, 4-, and 5-star tournaments that earn the most points. The World Tour Final major will be held in Rome from June 10-14. After that, the ranking is set.

The team says they no longer expect the finale to take place.

“This is the only 5-star before the Olympic cut-off day. It’s the most money and points in our sport. It’s obviously what every athlete is looking for,” said Taylor Club. . “The competition between our three American teams will undoubtedly result in the final tournament because of how close everything is. If that continues or stays, it will be a major factor. “

The FIVB did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but when postponing the tournament in Yangzhou, the International Governing Body stated:

USA Volleyball has also expressed concerns about athletes, providing frequent updates on outbreaks and practical advice on hand washing and other tips for athletes as they continue their journey.

Gibb said he was vaccinated against flu for the first time in his life, and the club wore a mask on a plane. Next, head to Doha, Qatar. Stockman said he was careful to wash his hands, disinfect the phone, and be aware of the surroundings. She and Larsen are heading for tournaments in Australia and Mexico.

“I know the seriousness of the coronavirus. It’s definitely in my heart,” she said. “But they can go confidently and safely as long as they send the place confidently and safely.”