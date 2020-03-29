Visa extends sponsorship of athletes until 2021 after Olympic delay

Visa has declared on its global list of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls that their sponsorship will be extended in 2021 after the postponement of the Tokyo Games, providing some financial security amid the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The credit card giant’s Team Visa program includes 96 athletes in 27 sports, including soccer star Megan Rapinoe, gymnast Simone Biles – quadruple gold medalist at the Rio de Janeiro Games – and double Olympic champion 800 meters, David Rudisha.

On Friday, the athletes were contacted for the possibility of extending their sponsorship conditions with Visa. It is the first clear commitment by a major sponsor to extend sponsorship support after the IOC announced an unprecedented one year delay at the Olympic Games last week.

“We chose to support our list of Visa team athletes and make sure they knew we intended to do so and that we would offer to extend our relationship with them until 2021” , Chris Curtin, head of the Visa brand and marketing innovation officer, told The Associated Press.

“They all need to know how to maintain their training schedule, discipline and focus while dealing with what’s going on with their families and loved ones. One thing we wanted to do as a Visa was to raise a potential ambiguity and maybe not to worry, because there shouldn’t be any. “

While a spring date for the rescheduled Olympics had been suggested, signs now indicate that the IOC will use the same location in 2021 as planned this year when the Summer Games should have started on July 24 in Tokyo.

“My fingers crossed for all kinds of reasons, far beyond the games coming back, that it reflects an invigorated market and an invigorated sense of humanity and a kind of renewed enthusiasm for life,” said Curtin. “We have always been very optimistic that this was going to be a special and really important Olympics. But because of COVID-19, I think it has now increased 10 times. “

Visa had already filmed promotional campaigns with athletes for the Tokyo Games, which will require some retouching. More immediately, they spent the weekend filming their own hand washing and social outreach messages to be released next week.

“These are unprecedented times for all of us,” said Adam Peaty, the British swimmer who won gold in the 100-meter breaststroke four years ago in Rio, “but having Visa’s support makes these times slightly easier adversity. “

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which go away within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.

The new coronavirus has caused a global pandemic that has infected more than 680,000 worldwide and killed more than 32,000, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University.