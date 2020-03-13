Visiting the doctor during the coronavirus: Should you postpone your appointment?

The triggering of new coronavirus in the United States, schools have been closed, trips canceled, families quarantined and projects of daily life suspended. In doctors’ offices across the country, warnings about the COVID-19 test and what to do if you experience symptoms are posted on doors and walls, but little is said if you need to. stick to your routine appointments if you are in good health.

“I would recommend keeping these appointments for most people,” Dr. Richard Beers, chair of the American Society of Anesthesiologists’ committee on occupational health, told Fox News. “For elderly patients or those whose serious medical conditions limit their reserve, the most prudent advice at this time is to call the doctor’s office and follow his advice.”

HOW TO KEEP CHILDREN SAFE DURING CORONAVIRUS

For these patients, their doctor may decide that a telemedicine visit made by telephone or videoconference is a safer option, he said.

Beers said healthy people who have scheduled outpatient procedures are generally considered safe to stick to their appointments, but anyone who returns from a country considered to be at high risk for COVID-19, or who has been exposed to a suspected case, should postpone surgery for at least 14 days.

“It is important even if you do not have symptoms such as fever, cough, difficulty breathing and feeling unwell,” he said. “The CDC recommends that these patients stay home for 14 days, monitor their health, and practice social distancing.”

For regular appointments, Beers recommends practicing good hand hygiene after touching environmental surfaces and using an appropriate cough and sneeze label. Anyone still concerned about what is hidden in the doctors’ waiting room is encouraged to contact their doctor directly to discuss their concerns.

“As with any medical decision, the risks and benefits must be considered,” said Beers, possibly postponing an outpatient procedure in the middle of the epidemic. “It must be decided whether the risks of waiting (not to intervene surgically) outweigh the risks of continuing the procedure, taking into account the patient’s state of health, the nature of the condition treated and the nature of the planned procedure and anesthesia. “

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Beers said that even patients who tested positive for COVID-19 may not have the luxury of postponing procedures until the virus disappears. Beers added that the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) has published recommendations for these cases.

“The ASA recommends that the patient call in advance to find out if the hospital or surgery center has a specific entrance for infected patients,” he said. “The patient must wear an N95 mask inside the establishment. Their procedure should be performed in an isolation room for airborne infections rather than in an operating room. However, if this is not possible, the procedure should be scheduled at a time when the smallest number of patients and health workers will be present in the operating room. In either case, the patient should continue to wear an N95 mask during the procedure if general anesthesia is not required. If so, a HEPA filter will help ensure that COVID-19 is not passed to healthcare workers. “