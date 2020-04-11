Visitors fly to small towns in British Columbia, despite locals begging to stay at home

A firefighter in a small town on Vancouver Island throws his hands up as one, two, then three ATVs take off on the road. Next is a truck loaded with surfboards. Then mountain biking. Camping material. Boat trailers.

Hundreds of kilometers away, the ferry terminal connecting the mainland to the idyllic islands of the southern Gulf of British Columbia is busier than it should be. Everyone seems to have a second property that needs to be serviced this weekend, and no later, despite repeated calls to stay at the home of dozens of government officials across the province.

“The word got out pretty quickly,” said Jane Wolverton, who has lived on Galiano Island for a decade. “Residents saw a flow of cars leaving the ferry, even on Thursday.”

Residents of remote communities in the province felt helpless on Friday as visitors escaped from the big city for quieter spaces, potentially transporting COVID-19 to sheltered areas that lack the resources to manage a major epidemic.

“We are not your respite. We are not your sanctuary,” said Wolverton, 69.

“Our local doctor described it. [They said,] “We are almost like a cruise ship.” We are surrounded by water. We are a small population. We are all here. “

Jane Wolverton lives on Galiano Island, British Columbia. She says she and her neighbors desperately want visitors to stay away during the COVID-19 epidemic. (Tina Lovgreen / CBC)

Galiano Island, one of the southern Gulf Islands between the mainland and Vancouver Island, has a population of approximately 1,000 with a median age of approximately 59 years. There is a part-time doctor and a nurse practitioner. There are no ventilators and any seriously ill person should be evacuated from the island by air.

Lost Travelers Could Risk British Columbia Progress, Officials Say

Officials from virtually all levels of government in British Columbia asked the audience not to travel at all weekends unless it is absolutely essential. Public health officials said that most people were doing their part, but the few wandering people could threaten the province’s progress in curbing its infection curve.

Over 80% of COVID-19 cases in British Columbia are concentrated in the Lower Mainland, while the rest are distributed over large island, northern and inland regions.

A passenger from BC Ferries, who declined to give his last name, said he was traveling to Galiano Island for the Easter weekend to work on his second property. (Chris Corday / CBC)

Passengers traveling to Galiano from the Tsawwassen ferry terminal said they thought the trip was OK as they were traveling directly to their second property.

“We don’t interact with anyone outside of ourselves and our own property and we are far from others,” said one passenger, who only identified himself as Rob.

He acknowledged the concerns of the locals, but said they were not enough to cancel the trip.

“I’m not too worried. Bring a helicopter to get us out [if we get sick],” he said.

Apparent congestion and a sold-out trip to the BC Ferries terminal on Friday could be attributed to fewer departures. The company reduced the number of departures after the number of users dropped by 80% as a result of the epidemic.

Still, even though incorrigible travelers are to blame for the crowds, BC Ferries has declared that it is not authorized to restrict travel.

“All applications must be based on a directive from the provincial government”, read a tweet respond to criticism on Friday.

Some residents hijacked others as best they could. A grocery store in Port Renfrew, in western Vancouver Island, refuses to serve anyone except locals.

“We don’t have respirators, we don’t have medical care, except our ambulance and our first responders. The road is long to the hospital. Everything is very far away, so we can’t take it a knock, “said Director General Mike Conlin, with the Pacheedaht First Nation.

A road sign near Tofino, British Columbia, is covered with a sign asking visitors to stay home on April 10, 2020. (Josie Osborne / Twitter)

William Toulmin of the Port Renfrew Volunteer Fire Department called out to the ATV trio this week but couldn’t do anything more.

“It’s very frustrating. You sit here in a period of 15 minutes, you can see dozens and dozens of vehicles crossing here that are not locals,” he said.

Wolverton, the resident of Galiano, said that tourists will be welcomed again when the time comes.

“This is just not the time, and I hope people take this to heart,” she said.