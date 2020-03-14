WA coronavirus survivor shares her story and advises others not to panic

Coronavirus survivor and Washington state resident Elizabeth Schneider thought she just had the flu until she tested positive for the virus.

In an interview on “Fox & Friends Weekend” With hosts Pete Hegseth, Jedidiah Bila and Dr. Nicole Saphier, Schneider said that she had a high fever, body aches, fatigue and congestion, but had no respiratory symptoms.

“I didn’t have a cough, no tightness in my chest, no shortness of breath,” she said. “So I just thought I had a bad flu. It wasn’t until a few days later, after I started getting sick, that I discovered that there was a bigger story at hand. . “

Schneider had attended a house party with a group of friends just three days before he got sick.

“It turns out that a large group of them – about a dozen by my calculations – all fell ill at exactly the same time three days after the party with very similar symptoms,” she said. . “So, we started to become suspect.”

“At that time, several of my friends went to the doctor, they were told they had the flu, a negative test and they were sent home,” recalls Schneider. “So many of them were frustrated.”

Schneider said she did not go to the doctor because she was recovering on her own. Then they discovered a Research study pass in Seattle called “the Seattle Flu Study.” Researchers working on the study were testing communities for strains of flu in the community before the deadly scope of the pandemic. They had just started testing the coronavirus in response to the epidemic.

“So a group of us who got sick from the party, we all submitted a swab sample and … a week ago today I got a call from the study on the flu saying that my sample had tested positive. And yesterday, seven other people who fell ill also tested positive, “she told hosts of” Friends Weekend “.

Schneider’s advice to Americans concerned about contracting the disease is manifold.

She warned that there are many variations of symptoms under COVID-19 infection and that an infected person may not check all of the boxes for classic symptoms.

“So please be aware and if you do not feel well and you have the impression of a bad cold or the flu, go ahead and isolate yourself so as not to infect the vulnerable members from our community, “Conseilla Scheider.

She also said food, while drinking the water, taking medicine and resting is important.

“But, the other message I would say is: don’t panic,” she added. “I had it. I went out to the other side and recovered.”