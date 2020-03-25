WADA Declares Doping Trial of Russian Cyclists Dismissed

MONTREAL (AP) – A lawsuit against the World Anti-Doping Agency by Russian cyclists in Canada was dismissed last month.

WADA said on Wednesday that the Ontario Superior Court had dismissed the complaint against the agency and Canadian investigator Richard McLaren, saying that the Court of Arbitration for Sport had already decided the question when it dismissed the call of the runners in 2016.

WADA said the decision was made last month and the appeal period has now expired.

Dmitry Sokolov, Dmitry Strakhov and Kirill Sveshnikov were scheduled to participate in the team pursuit at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, but were excluded after McLaren wrote a report for WADA alleging widespread doping cover-ups in Russian sports.

None of the three riders received a doping suspension based on the report. They brought the case before the Canadian legal system in 2017.

“This judgment rightly closes the door on attempts to reconsider disputes by filing national complaints,” said WADA Director General Olivier Niggli.