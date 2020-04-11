Wage Subsidy Bill Expected To Be Passed By Party Leaders Before Parliament Resumes

The federal government’s wage subsidy legislation is expected to be passed in the House of Commons today after days of negotiations between the government and the opposition parties.

A government source told CBC News that the House will debate an agreed number of hours starting at 12:15 pm ET and that the law should receive Royal Assent by the end of the day. The Senate is expected to meet around 4:00 p.m. this afternoon.

The Conservatives confirm that they accepted unanimous consent to have the bill passed in the House today. They also say that the Liberals have accepted certain changes to the bill.

The Conservatives have already raised concerns that certain companies could be excluded from the program.

In a rare move, a draft of the law was shared with opposition parties earlier this week in an effort to get all parties on board for quick passage of the law.

The Conservatives had pushed the government to accept more face-to-face sessions of the House of Commons rather than virtual sessions that the government proposed and asked the Speaker of the House of Commons to consider.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has raised health and safety concerns about holding regular meetings during times of physical distancing.

Twenty deputies are expected to participate in the unusual sitting on Saturday, the minimum number of parliamentarians required for a quorum.

The Prime Minister will be here today, as will the Leader of the Official Opposition Andrew Scheer and the Leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh.

Scheer, Singh and the leader of the Bloc Québécois Yves-François Blanchet will deliver a speech before the debate.

By moving away from his daily briefings outside his home in Rideau Cottage, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will instead be speaking to Canadians in the House of Commons.

Bill designed to prevent layoffs

The multi-billion dollar program, called the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS), is designed to help companies avoid laying off workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many companies to close. their doors while the country is at a standstill. .

CEWS aims to encourage companies to re-hire workers by offering a 75% wage subsidy over the next three months to companies that have lost 30% of their income due to the crisis. Companies will have to re-apply for the program each month.

It is estimated that this will cost the federal government $ 73 billion.