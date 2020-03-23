Walking Dead actor Daniel Newman says he was billed $ 9 billion for the coronavirus test but did not give results

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

“The walking dead“actor Daniel Newman shares her difficult journey after being exposed to coronavirus.

The 38-year-old actor revealed his story on Instagram Friday, revealing that he had to spend $ 9,116 to get his hands on a test.

Newman initially apologized for not responding to fans who spotted him in the emergency room, saying he “needed time to treat.”

“Yes, I was just in Australia with Sam Smith, Dua Lipa and thousands of people around the world for Mardi Gras Pride. I was exposed to sick people and started to develop symptoms and then returned in the states where I have been informed of someone in our group has tested positive for # Covid19, “said Newman.

He continued: “I spent the whole day calling all the emergency care and the hospital, no one had any tests! Finally, I found an emergency room which told me that my symptoms match and come immediately. “

After being tested, the actor said he was told the government would not allow healthcare professionals to take his test because he only experienced “mild symptoms”.

“They don’t have enough, they are not prepared, even if all my symptoms match. They are only allowed to treat” severe symptoms, the elderly or people recently in Italy and China “”, a explained Newman. “It cost me $ 9,116 !! and they didn’t even give me results.”

Newman noted that he had been sent home to isolate himself.

“Why after almost 3 months since China is our country not prepared with tests, masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper! Why after a day of shaky stock markets invested 1.5 trillion dollars in the markets, but not the health system after three months! ” “exclaimed Newman.” It was not a surprise, it was not in preparation. We’ve already gone through # H1N1 #SARS why didn’t we have a pandemic unit ready when it happens every few years !? “

The actor asked the followers to “treat each other with kindness and love” because “we all live this together”.

“Young people are not safe, thousands of people are dying around the world,” he warned. “Please be careful, wash your hands, stay 6 feet or more away from people and stay home. I love you so much that you can join me here or Twitter if you need to talk, I am there for you. ” “

Newman is not the only star to explain how difficult it was to get a test.

Debi Mazar recently shared that she was initially denied a test because she had not traveled outside the country and had no contact with a person tested positive.

She finally got her hands on a test and tested positive for coronavirus.