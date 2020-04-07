Walmart boss sprays a case in the eye with Lysol over the coronavirus limit, police say

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Police at Massachusetts are looking for a woman who they say sprayed Lysol disinfectant into the eyes of a Walmart employee.

Leicester police said in a Facebook post-Monday that the unidentified woman sprayed the worker after being told there was a limit to the number of boxes she could buy.

The department says the incident took place at the city’s Walmart on March 27.

MASSACHUSETTS SHOPPERS DRESS ON MAN AFTER ATTACHING, CREATING ON THE PRODUCT USING A CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

According to police, the woman finished her purchase after spraying the employee, then left for an Uber. They say that EMS also responded to the scene to treat the worker.

The department released an image of the suspect and urged anyone with information to call or email agents.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Walmart and other stores have limited the number of Lysol products and other basic cleaning supplies that people can purchase due to the high demand during the coronavirus pandemic.