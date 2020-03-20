Canada

Walmart Canada to hire 10,000 workers to meet demand

March 20, 2020 0 comment
Walmart Canada to hire 10,000 workers to meet demand

Walmart Canada needs more workers to keep up with demand, as Canadians are getting staples to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says it immediately hires 10,000 associates in its stores and distribution centers. Here’s where to apply.

Walmart plans to keep all of its stores open, according to the company’s CEO in a statement released on Friday.

“We are working with all levels of government to ensure that grocery stores and pharmacies are there for Canadian families,” said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO of Walmart Canada.

He also wants to reassure Canadians that, although the demand for pickup and delivery is high, the company has a lot of food and supplies.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to replenish our shelves to meet demand,” said Barbeito in the statement.

Here are some other changes Walmart buyers should know:

  • The store opening hours will be dedicated exclusively to seniors, people with disabilities and people with vulnerable health problems
  • Some stores limit quantities per customer to ensure there are more products available for more customers
  • Walmart.ca Will Now Leave Grocery Deliveries Outside A Home

Recommended For You

Canada to increase production of medical supplies and return asylum seekers to fight COVID-19

Canada to increase production of medical supplies and return asylum seekers to fight COVID-19

Sobeys installs plexiglass cashier shields while grocers strengthen COVID-19 measures

Sobeys installs plexiglass cashier shields while grocers strengthen COVID-19 measures

Are you working from home for the first time? Here's how to make it a success

Are you working from home for the first time? Here’s how to make it a success

About the Author: David Smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *