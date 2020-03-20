Walmart Canada to hire 10,000 workers to meet demand

Walmart Canada needs more workers to keep up with demand, as Canadians are getting staples to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company says it immediately hires 10,000 associates in its stores and distribution centers. Here’s where to apply.

Walmart plans to keep all of its stores open, according to the company’s CEO in a statement released on Friday.

“We are working with all levels of government to ensure that grocery stores and pharmacies are there for Canadian families,” said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO of Walmart Canada.

He also wants to reassure Canadians that, although the demand for pickup and delivery is high, the company has a lot of food and supplies.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to replenish our shelves to meet demand,” said Barbeito in the statement.

Here are some other changes Walmart buyers should know: