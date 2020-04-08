Warren and Senate Dems urge DeVos to closely monitor for-profit college coronavirus relief money

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Along with a handful of other Senate Democrats, sent a letter to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Wednesday asking her to focus coronavirus stimulus money for higher education in public and non-profit universities, and to apply strict restrictions on how the money can be used if it is sent to for-profit colleges.

CARES, the official name of the $ 2.2 trillion package signed by President Trump late last month, includes more than $ 14 billion for an “Emergency Fund for Higher Education” to distribute to universities to help them cover the costs of fighting the coronavirus and to grant scholarships to students so that they can cope financially with the “disturbances” caused by the virus.

Warren, with Sen Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., And Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said the Department of Education should exclude for-profit colleges from receiving these funds.

“The CARES law defines eligibility for higher education institutions in accordance with Title I of the Higher Education Act 1965 (HEA), granting the Department full power to direct funds to public and private non-profit institutions, letter reads, before explaining that the title, in their reading, excludes for-profit colleges. “As such, we believe that the soundest legal interpretation of the CARES law would completely exclude for-profit colleges from the fund.”

Democrats also note that 60% of for-profit college students were already taking courses online rather than in person, which means that the industry would theoretically find it easier to adapt to the changes brought about by the coronavirus.

If the Department of Education decides to allow for-profit colleges to access coronavirus funds, Warren and his colleagues have urged DeVos to implement strict guidelines on how they could use the money. Their suggestions included requiring that for-profit institutions use the funds only for teaching, student aid and other educational purposes; freeze executive compensation; prohibit for-profit schools from purchasing shares; prohibit the use of funds for marketing, and more.

They also asked DeVos to report to Congress on how for-profit schools use stimulus funds, if they receive them.

“I agree with my fellow Democrats that colleges and universities that need relief funds should get them, and that predatory universities should not. But it is laughable to think that the privileged schools where Senator Warren taught could also benefit. The letter from former Harvard professor Senator Warren does not go far enough. – Representative Mark Green, R-Ky.

For-profit colleges occupy controversial space in American politics. These schools have seen their enrollment increase over the past few decades as they have recruited aggressively, sometimes making misleading statements and leaving students with poor results and heavy student debt. The Obama administration even closed two big chains.

But these colleges can be a viable option for people who do not see a traditional four-year college as a good choice for them. They also often help workers looking for a new job acquire the skills they need, which Representative Fred Keller, R-Pa., Said is important, as many people have lost their jobs as the United States are transforming their economy in the 21st century.

“Private institutions or schools in partnership with the business community are currently filling the need for skills training for the jobs sought,” said Keller, who represents a largely rural district in Pennsylvania. “Traveling to the 12th Congress District of Pennsylvania, I saw first-hand the life-changing opportunity of professionally funded vocational training. Denying this opportunity by denying COVID-19 funding to these critical educational institutions will stifle our recovery and limit education. choice for Americans wanting to have it. “

Representative Mark Green, R-Ky., Said he shares Warren and his fellow Democrats’ suspicions about the for-profit academic industry and his irregular background, but thinks his letter should do more to target universities which are technically non-profit but have huge endowments.

“Small colleges in my state are suffering – they need help and they don’t have access to a billion dollar endowments,” said Green. “I agree with my fellow Democrats that the colleges and universities that need relief funds should get them, and that predatory universities should not. But it is laughable to think that the privileged schools in which the senator Warren taught could also benefit. Former Harvard Professor Sen. Warren’s letter doesn’t go far enough. “

Green cited reports that some nonprofit universities, like Harvard, which has an endowment of about $ 40 billion, are laying off contract workers without pay. the Harvard Crimson reported that janitors, restaurant workers and other contract workers are not paid because the university closed during the pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.