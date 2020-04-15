Warren approves Biden, following Sanders in bottom ranks behind alleged candidate

Senator Elizabeth Warren Wednesday approved Joe Biden for the president more than a month after he ended his own candidacy for the presidency, becoming the last prominent Democrat to line up behind the alleged candidate in an effort to show unity.

“In this time of crisis, it is more important than ever that the next President restore American confidence in good and effective government – and I saw Joe Biden helping our nation rebuild. Today, I am proud to approve it, “she tweeted, along with a video.

OBAMA APPROVES THE SUBMISSION

The Massachusetts senator had refused approval since the end of his campaign in early March, even though the race was essentially reduced to a contest between Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders. But with Sanders’ abandonment last week, Biden became the presumed candidate.

Warren follows Sanders and former President Barack Obama by formally approving the former vice president.

The populist senator with a plethora of progressive political plans ended her offer to the White House on March 5, two days after her disappointing third place finish in primary school in her home state of Massachusetts.

Biden instantly congratulated Warren after he ended his candidacy for the White House, tweeting at the time that “Senator @EWarren was the fiercest of fighters for middle-class families. His work in Washington, Massachusetts and campaigning made a real difference in people’s lives. We needed his voice in this race, and we need his continued work in the Senate. “

Since then, Biden has repeatedly congratulated the senator and, at an eye-opening moment last month, adopted the senator’s signature proposal to reform the bankruptcy rules.

In his video, Warren noted that Biden “has shown throughout this campaign that when you present new facts or a good argument, he is not afraid or too proud to be persuaded”

She also highlighted one of the former vice president’s strengths – empathy.

“Empathy is important and at this time of crisis it is more important than ever that the next president restore American confidence in good and effective government,” said Warren of his former rival. “He knows that a government led with integrity, skill and heart will save lives and save livelihoods.”

And she recalled that “I saw the vice president helping a community to heal.”

Referring to Biden’s speech on the one-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing, she noted that “people who were injured. People who were afraid. He gave them peace and he gave them grace. “

Warren and Biden clashed on stage several times in primary Democratic debates over marked differences over health care reform and over those who deserved credit for passing the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Congress.

But on Wednesday, she said “when you disagree, he will listen – not just listen, but really hear you. And treat you with respect no matter where you come from.”

Warren – who was co-leader with Biden for the nomination in late last summer and early fall – has seen his fortune wane after careful media scrutiny and gunfire during rivals’ debates over his record and its explanations of how it would implement and pay for its proposals for a government-run “single payer” health care system.

Its downward spiral intensified in February, after a very disappointing fourth place in neighboring New Hampshire, followed by distant arrivals in the Nevada and primary caucuses in South Carolina. Three days later, she did not win any of the 14 contests that took place on Super Tuesday. Two days later, she abandoned the race.

Endorsements from Warren and Sanders, the two progressive champions, as well as support from Obama – who remains hugely popular among Democrats – will likely help Biden as he attempts to unify the Democratic Party while defying President Trump in the elections. general.

Democrats Strive To Avoid A 2016 Replay When After A Bitter Primary Battle Many Sanders Supporters Refused To Vote For Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton, Which Contributed To The Upset Victory of Trump in the general election.