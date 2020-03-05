Warren Buffett Company Vail to Sagne LNG Project for “Canadian Political Background”

Berkshire Hathaway, an investment company of Warren Buffett, has decided at the last minute not to invest $ 4 billion in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant at the port of Saguenay.

A maritime terminal that will ship LNG to overseas markets will be built approximately 230 kilometers northeast of Quebec City at a cost of $ 9.5 billion.

Stéphanie Fortin, Head of Communications at G NL Québec, the company behind the project, said that the current “Canadian political background” has lost potential investors.

She has said “unstable” in the past few weeks. Ongoing railway blockade, Foreign investors are nervous.

This does not impede the progress of the project and does not imply unemployment in the near future.

She said the loss would not be without consequences.

The LNG project will also transport natural gas from western Canada, including the construction of a pipeline that extends 782 kilometers from northern Ontario to Saguenay.

The goal is to export 11 million tons of LNG annually.

The yellow TransCanada pipeline expansion begins near the Ontario border, crosses the Abitibi and Upper Maurici region, and ends at the port of Saguenay. (Joan Dymianiw / CBC)

Michel Potovin, Deputy Mayor of Saguenay, is Radio Canada’s Tout un matin This represents a real set of projects.

“The story of an investor investing $ 4 billion is $ 9 billion. It’s clear that Buffet has a good reason: there’s a railroad crisis, and that’s one of the reasons. “

He said he understands given the current discussion on B.C.’s coastal gas link pipeline.

In Quebec, the LNG project was also opposed by members of the Innu community. The proposed pipeline will pass through ancestral territories.

“Indigenous people need to be accepted,” said Potovin. “In our head, here in Saguenay, we thought we had it. We thought it was accepted by the people. What we see is not really sure I’m saying that”

Anti-pipeline protesters are focusing on the September 27 climate march in Montreal. Protests were held throughout the state, including Saguenay, where a natural gas liquefaction plant will be built. (Ivanoh Demers / Radio-Canada)

GNL Quebec said that converting gas to liquid with hydropower would clean up the project, but many environmental groups were critical of their claims.

In June 2019, more than 150 scientists issued a letter denying the promoter’s claim that the project would benefit the environment.

Also, concerns about the impact of endangered species at the mouth of St. Lawrence on Beluga whales have been raised due to the noise pollution of the Saguenay River and increased tanker traffic.

BAPE, Quebec’s environmental review agency, will begin a project hearing in Saguenay later this month.

At the end of the process, BAPE produces a report for the Ministry of the Environment. This may include recommendations.

The Quebec Government has final control over whether the project can proceed.