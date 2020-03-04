Warren gathers with advisor as she gradually pressures to drop out of the mount

Senator Elizabeth Warren There were all plans, except to win.

Progressive Senator of Massachusetts We returned to Cambridge on Wednesday to meet our campaign advisor. I had a very disappointing performance on Super Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden And Vermont State Senator.

Bloomberg falls, Biden retreats

“Elizabeth is talking to the team and assessing his way forward,” a campaign advisor told Fox News.

Warren returned to Massachusetts late Tuesday night after holding a rally in Detroit. Warren’s staff seemed a bit off the game when the results came out. And Warren finished third or less in any of the 14 states that held the contest on the night obtained by one-third of the Democratic presidential convention representatives.

Senators departed the airport venue, bypassing the traditional practice of taking selfies with supporters after the campaign event.

Progressive lawmakers, co-frontrunners with Biden, nominated late summer to early fall last year, after an intense scrutiny from the media and an attack on her record and her rival debate about her account I saw her fate faded. Implement and pay for a single, government-operated healthcare provider, the “Medical for All” system.

Her downward spiral intensified in the last three weeks after a very disappointing fourth place finish in neighboring New Hampshire, followed by a distant finish in the Caucasus of Nevada and a Saturday primary in South Carolina.

This prompted supporters from Sanders, a joint frontier with Biden, to drop out of the race and call on his long-time friend and fellow progressive champion, Vermont Senator, to assist.

These calls amplified after Wednesday morning, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, the last centralist Democratic candidate who was drawing medium votes from Biden, interrupted the campaign and supported former Vice President. .

Ilhan Omar, one of three members of the so-called “team” of newcomer progressive minority female house members in support of the Sanders White House bid, aimed Warren on Tuesday night.

After Saunders lost Omar’s hometown of Minnesota in Biden, a lawmaker tweeted, “If the progressive had solidified last night, who would win?”

“That’s something to analyze. A unified progressive move will enable #BuildTogether and we’re convinced we can beat MN and other states we’ve lost slightly,” Omar tweeted. .

Warren also felt enthusiasm from the right – President Trump.

“It’s very selfish that Elizabeth Warren stays in the race,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “She doesn’t even have a chance to approach victory, but it hurts Bernie badly. For their wonderful liberal friendship. Will he talk to her again? She sacrificed him to Massachusetts (and Came third).

After voting in Cambridge, Mass. On Tuesday morning, Warren was asked by a reporter on Super Tuesday if it was “to do or die” for her.

“I’m not worried.” I’m glad to be involved in this democratic process. Ten years ago I was a teacher. I was not part of this process except as a voter. I studied a family who worked over and why the poor working people were crushed. “