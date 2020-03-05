Warren vows to talk about gender discrimination in 2020 race after closing presidential bid

Cambridge, Mass. – Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren On Thursday, he promised “I want to say more” about gender and the role it played. White house race.

Progressive Senator of Massachusetts She made her pledge that she announced outside her home that she would suspend her White House bid. Warren was the last major female candidate in the Democratic nomination battle. Hawaiian Rep. Tulsi Gabard You will remain in the race, but there is no practical chance to win the nomination.

Warren drops out of the White House race. Reject current support

Warren asked a reporter about the role that gender played, saying, “Gender in this race. You know it’s a question for everyone.”

Warren says, “If you say ‘There was gender discrimination in this race’, everyone says ‘Puffy.’ And “No, there was no gender discrimination”? ‘I promise this. I’ll talk more about this theme later. “

Warren also lamented that the fields that were once the most diverse in the history of the presidential election have fallen to essentially two elderly whites. Former Vice President Joe Biden And Vermont State Senator.

“One of the hardest parts of this … is every little girl who has to wait another four years,” for a woman in the White House, a senator said she was jammed.

Sanders denied at a private nomination debate in January that he told Warren at a private meeting in December 2018-before they both launched the White House campaign-women were 2020 presidents. That you can’t win the election

Warren pitched women’s voting rights during the debate, “Look at men at this stage. Together, they lost 10 elections.”

Next, pointing to Senator Amy Crobcher, Minnesota’s Democratic President’s rival, Warren said, “The only people who have won elections at this stage are women. Amy and I.”

Cloveture backed the presidential election on Monday, supporting Biden.