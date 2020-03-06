Washington care center hospitalizes 15 residents during coronavirus death, outbreak

Washington officials Life Care Center In Kirkland, Continuous outbreak of coronavirus.

On Friday, Governor Jay Insley, House of Representatives Derek Kilmer, House of Representatives Susan Delbene, and Secretary of State of King County Dow Constantine, briefing To Federal COVID-19 emergency funding package.

Quoting figures released Friday morning, Constantine said 15 out of 69 residents of King County’s care and rehabilitation facilities had been taken to hospital within the past 24 hours. He did not disclose exactly what the residents were hospitalized.

To date, Washington has been the most hit state in the United States, 70 results for COVID-19 Reported so far More deaths At least than anywhere in the country 9 of the dead In Washington, he is said to have been a resident of a life care center.

Constantin described the situation as “extremely fluid,” stating that “With the increased testing capacity at the University of Washington, all life care residents and staff will be tested or will be tested soon.”

“All residents who need to be hospitalized have been transported to or being transported to hospitals. If someone’s condition worsens, they will be transported, too,” he said, and public health officials said in the state. And the support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“This is the best place for many residents and is asymptomatic, but perfect for those who have these conditions that require attention in a 24-hour care facility.” The nursing home was unable to take residents and was shut down in an ongoing pandemic.

With the help of the federal government, Constantine said a task force of 30 health professionals will arrive at tomorrow’s life care and support the center’s “tense” staff.

Constantine also emphasized that residents and their families at the life care center were “the top priority of the mind” for state health authorities.

“We are 100% committed to the health and well-being of your loved ones,” he said. “At least in the short term, the region needs to be prepared so that the spread of the virus is inevitable.”

“But we do everything we can to slow the spread, and then protect those most likely to be serious and keep the whole community safe and well-informed.”