Washington confirms 10th death of coronavirus

March 4, 2020

Washington State health authorities confirm another death of novel patient Coronavirus, The state has a total of 10 deaths. Nine deaths were reported in King County and another in Snohomish County, according to the state’s Public Health Service.

A total of 39 positive COVID-19 cases have been identified in the state, including the outbreak of the virus at care and rehabilitation facilities in Kirkland.

Mike Pence also traveled to Olympia, Washington on Thursday, where he met local officials and said, “I want to assure the people of Washington and California that I am with them.”

“We make sure that those suffering from this disease are provided with the full resources of the federal government,” said Pence.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.

