Washington DC Acquires First Coronavirus Pop-Up Shop

The capital has food and drinks, as well as a marijuana pop-up shop. and now, Coronavirus Preventive supplies.

As local shops sold out masks and hand sanitizers, Adisha Patrom, a collaborative and event space owner next to Gallaudet University, jumped at the chance.

Inside the store, different models of face masks and hand sanitizer bottles of different sizes are displayed along a stack of information sheets from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Thursday, a man dropped in, asked for the cost of the mask, and then left.

A Florida native who came to Washington to attend Howard University, Patrom, 29, sells her mask for between $ 5 and $ 20 depending on the model. She has also assembled a prophylactic kit that includes a mask, surgical gloves, and a disinfectant, which sell for $ 20 to $ 30.

The price of the high-end N95 mask is about twice the price sold at Amazon. But Patrom says her goal is not to be rich. Rather, she considers the store a service to the community and says that discounts are available to the elderly and those in need who are most vulnerable to the virus.

“I feel very privileged just because I have the ability,” she said.

The idea began with the health crisis of her own family. Patrom’s father was diagnosed with hematological cancer in November. As ongoing chemotherapy treatment weakened his father’s immune system, Patrom purchased a box of N95 face masks that were considered superior to basic surgical masks.

Both she and her father wear masks regularly when going to grocery stores and other places in town.

As the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide increased and the virus began to invade the United States, Patrom decided to stock up on hand sanitizers and open stores. So far, the business has been slow. Patrom said it has only sold three times since opening earlier this week. Most of her visitors are only looking for basic information and are leaving with a CDC factsheet.

“I don’t think the people have gone crazy yet,” she said. “Many people are just waiting for it first (local case).”

Patrom asked what would happen the day after the first case of coronavirus in the capital was confirmed, and shook, “There is a line under the block.”