Washington Inslee Criticizes Trump’s Support for Michigan Protests Against Coronavirus Lockdown Orders

Washington Governor Jay Inslee Criticized On Sunday President Trump for tweeting support last week for protesters protesting their state’s home stay orders – calling it “schizophrenia” after the White House issued specific guidelines for states to reopen as the country turns bat against Coronavirus pandemic.

The president’s tweet and Inslee’s comments come after last week, many states saw protests against governors’ stay at home orders to slow the spread of COVID-19. While the lockdowns seem to be working in most areas, many people are concerned about the economic impact the pandemic is having on their portfolios and on the economy of the country.

Inslee said the president’s support of the protesters on social media endangered people’s lives and encouraged them to do “illegal activity” by gathering in large groups.

“I don’t remember a time in my life in America where we saw such a thing,” said Inslee during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week”. “And it’s dangerous because it can make people ignore things that can really save their lives.”

Inslee continued: “It is doubly frustrating for us, the governors, because it is such a schizophrenia, because the president basically asks people,” please ignore Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, please ignore my own guidelines that I set out. “”

On Thursday, Trump announced the White House plan to possibly reduce social distancing and reopen the country’s economy in stages – depending on location – amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan, which Trump announced with the formation of a bipartisan council of legislators from both chambers of Congress, describes “recommendations” for governors to develop their own plans for reopening. It also includes a number of criteria that must be met in terms of the number of infections and hospitalizations before they can open.

“We are not opening all of a sudden, but one careful step at a time,” said Trump, adding that the guidelines were “based on verifiable data.”

He added: “Some states may open earlier than others.”

On Friday, Trump then tweeted “LIBERATE MICHIGAN,” which is an apparent reference to the growing unrest in the state about strict house orders for Governor Gretchen Whitmer. A demonstration last week against these orders drew thousands of people to the state capital of Lansing to express their anger at Whitmer.

Despite the president’s support for the protesters, Michigan currently does not meet the criteria – a drop in infections and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 – to qualify even for the first phase of the “Opening Up American Again” plan.

“These direct directives were very clear if you read them, and I don’t know if the president did or not, but if you read them, it is very clear that you cannot open Michigan today or Virginia, “said Inslee. “According to these guidelines, you should see fewer infections and fewer deaths. And it just hasn’t happened yet. “

Michigan and Virginia, along with a number of other states, saw protests against foreclosure orders last week. The protests – mainly organized by conservative groups – will continue this coming week as the country’s states prepare for their own rallies.