Washington police concerned about release of coronavirus detainee

Washington state law enforcement is concerned that the government Jay Inslee’s intends to release up to 950 non-violent detainees to limit coronavirus spreading through the prison system “poses a great risk to public security” and can lead to an explosion of new crimes.

Inslee announced plans for the early release of detainees on Monday after the state’s Supreme Court ruled that he described how the state would keep detainees safe during the pandemic.

“This will help allow for increased physical distance throughout the Ministry of Correctional Services system, reducing the population to 950 people to continue reducing risks to incarcerated people while balancing public safety concerns,” said said Inslee. said of strategy.

Detainees who will benefit from early release are those who are serving sentences for non-violent offenses, including drugs and alcohol, or are being detained for lower-level supervisory violations, said the office of Inslee. Some inmates will be released on commutation, others will be released on a modified reintegration program.

All of those released would have completed their sentences within the next eight months, Q13FOX reported.

The plan concerns local law enforcement officials because the governor’s office has not given a clear definition of “non-violent” crimes, and they fear that the sudden increase in released detainees will put additional pressure on their resources in the area. part of the COVID-19 epidemic.

“The release of the detainees is a concern,” said Lewis County attorney Jonathan Meyer. said in a press release after Inslee’s announcement. “Non-violent offenses in Washington include many sexual assaults and crimes.”

Meyer said that “historical data confirms that new crimes will be committed as a result” of the large number of released detainees.

There are already 700 detainees expected to be released this month, and about 1,200 offenders have not been arrested for their crimes since the epidemic began, said the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office in the communicated.

“I think the release of these additional offenders is a great risk to public safety,” said Lewis County Sheriff Robert Snaza. “My fear is that this will create additional concerns for local law enforcement as we struggle with the adversaries we are already facing from the COVID -19 pandemic, and its effect on routine operations.”

The state Supreme Court decision comes after six inmates and five workers from the Monroe Correctional Complex tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials are awaiting the results of another 54 cases, according to Secretary of the Department of Corrections Stephen Sinclair.

As of Tuesday, there were at least 10,538 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Washington with 516 deaths, according to the state health department.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced prisons elsewhere to release non-violent prisoners to limit the spread of the disease in their establishments.

In Los Angeles County, California, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the department released 25 percent of the county’s prison population as the pandemic worsened, a total of 4,276 non-violent detainees since February 28.

Villanueva tell FOX11 he was most concerned about a potential increase in crime from the thousands of inmates released to the streets of Los Angeles, calling it “unexplored territory”.

Travis Fedschun and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.