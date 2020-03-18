Washington state coronavirus cases among top 1,000

Washington the state reported 108 new coronavirus Tuesday’s case for a total of 1,012 – a day after Governor Jay Inslee signed an emergency declaration closing bars, restricting take-out restaurants and limiting gatherings to fewer than 50 people.

The death toll in the state rose to 54, as authorities announced six more deaths on Tuesday, many of them at an elderly care facility in Kirkland, near Seattle, Q13 FOX reported in Seattle.

Senate promotes agreement on coronavirus bills until Wednesday

“These are very difficult decisions, but hours count here and very strict measures are needed to slow the spread of the virus. I know there will be significant economic impacts for all of our communities and we are considering measures to help address these challenges, “said Inslee on Monday, according to KIRO-TV.

Washington’s death toll leads the country by far, with New York State second with 13 deaths. But the total of 1,700 confirmed cases in New York exceeds that of Washington.

The first case of coronavirus reported in the United States occurred in January in Seattle.

The man, who returned from Wuhan, China, tested positive in late January and recovered later after being quarantined in a hospital.

The state now has the capacity to test more people and a local health expert recently estimated that the state could have more than 10 times the reported cases, The Seattle Times reported.

More than half of the state-reported cases and the majority of deaths occur in King County, which includes Kirkland and Seattle, according to Q13 FOX.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

There are more than 5,000 cases reported across the country – at least one in each state – and at least 100 deaths on Tuesday.