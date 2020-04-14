Washington State Doctor Describes Coronavirus Experience: “It’s Very Scary”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A Seattle emergency doctor, who was in critical condition last month after being diagnosed with COVID-19, described his journey to recovery on Monday.

Ryan Padgett, 45, was previously described as an anonymous emergency physician in his 40s who was in stable but critical condition after presenting symptoms compatible with COVID-19.

He works at the EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington, where at least 15 people died of coronaviruses in mid-March – when the region was described as the epicenter of the virus epidemic in the United States, according to New york times.

He returned home almost a month later, regaining strength while describing how quickly the virus had affected him.

“It’s very scary,” he told NPR. “It is not only medically fragile patients, but young people can be cut at the knees and killed by it.”

He said he originally had a headache with muscle pain before realizing that he couldn’t breathe a few days later.

It was then that his fiancée, Connie Kinsley, said that she had told him to go to the hospital. Within hours, the staff put him on a fan.

“I have no personal memories, but I obviously said [Kinsley] where some important documents were, just in case, “he told NPR.” And the memory I had was about 16 days later, when I woke up at the Swedish hospital [ in Seattle]. “

He said the hospital was one of two in Washington State to have a form of life support called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) which oxygenates a person’s blood bypassing the lungs. , according to the media organization. His doctor said it kept him alive while they tried other therapies.

“It saved my life,” said Padgett of life support. “I had shrunk to the point where my lungs, liver, kidneys and heart were all entering organic failure, multi-system failure.”

Padgett said he was amazed at how COVID-19 has changed the world in the past few weeks since he was nearly killed by the virus.

“I felt like Rip Van Winkle, waking up … and realizing that the world had closed.”

He also woke up to find that his May 16 marriage to Connie had been postponed because of the coronavirus, which he said was not a big deal considering everyone else.

“The perspective is changing, I tell you,” said Padgett NPR. “When you survive something like me, you realize it’s just dressing up. It doesn’t matter.”

Approximately 2,900 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the United States on March 12. As of Tuesday, the country recorded at least 547,627 cases and more than 21,662 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins.