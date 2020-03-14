Washington State nursing home sees nearly 50 employees test positive for coronavirus

Nearly 50 employees at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, the Seattlecommon area nursing that was the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in the United States has tested positive for the virus, according to a report.

The results of Public Health – Seattle & King County, the health agency serving the 15th largest metropolitan area in the country, were reported in a Twitter message by a reporter for Seattle KIRO-TV.

WASHINGTON STATE CORONAVIRUS SURVIVOR’S TIP: DON’T PANIC, TAKE APPROPRIATE PRECAUTIONS

The figures show that 47 employees tested positive, 24 tested negative, one test was inconclusive and five test results were still pending. In addition, 18 other employees were to be tested on Saturday.

Overall, 95 employees showed symptoms of coronavirus, the agency added, according to KIRO.

The 47 positive tests of employees, combined with 63 positive tests for the patients of the house, mean that the nursing home represents approximately a third of the 328 confirmed cases of coronavirus of the state, reported KIRO.

In addition, at least 25 of the 37 coronavirus deaths in the state – by far the highest death rate in the country – have been linked to the nursing home, the station reported.

Earlier on Friday, the county health agency had reported 58 new cases of the virus, also called COVID-19, bringing the King County total to 328. On Friday, the state had 568 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Seattle Times.

State officials last week confirmed that 15 of the 69 residents of the retirement home had been transported to hospitals – although we do not know exactly what motivated the hospitalizations.

On March 9, Q13 FOX of Seattle reported that 35 residents of the nursing home had been tested for coronavirus. The results: 31 positive results, one negative and three inconclusive.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced on Wednesday a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people in the Seattle area – including concerts and sporting events.

He made the statewide ban on Friday, the Times reported.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Also on Friday, Inslee said it would close schools in the state from March 17 to April 24 at least, according to Q13 FOX.

The epidemic weighed heavily on the economy of the Seattle area. Uber and Lyft pilots have seen their incomes fall sharply and fifty restaurants have closed in recent weeks, the Times reported.

As of Friday, more than 6,500 people had been tested in Washington and about 6,000 were negative, Q13 FOX reported.