Washington State woman infected with coronavirus gives birth while in induced coma

Washington woman infected with novel coronavirus says she is a “miracle walk” after giving birth to a baby girl in a medically induced coma.

Angela Primachenko, 27, of Vancouver, was 33 weeks pregnant when she tested positive for COVID-19. Eight days later, she was placed on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma – all while doctors at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center started work to give her and her baby a chance to live. .

“I didn’t really know where I was. I was very confused. I had no more stomach, [and I] didn’t know where my baby was. I was in isolation [and] couldn’t see my husband, “Primashenko reminded local news station KPTV.

“Obviously, no one expected me to get sick, so no, absolutely not, I didn’t expect to give birth,” said the new mom. TODAY. “After all the medicine and everything I just woke up and all of a sudden I didn’t have my stomach. It was simply breathtaking. “

Although Primachenko was removed from the ventilator on April 6 and was allowed to return home over the weekend, she has yet to see her newborn daughter, Ava, who remains in the intensive care unit hospital neonatal (NICU). The girl tested negative for the new virus, but Primachenko must wait for the clear – two consecutive tests 24 hours apart, both of which are negative – before she can hold her daughter.

Her husband David and Emily, her 11-month-old daughter, were able to see Ava at the NICU, while Primachenko was able to meet her daughter via FaceTime.

In the meantime, Primachenko said that she was happy to recover.

“I’m just taking it [one] day after day and just try to regain my strength, my heart and my muscles, “Primachenko told KPTV, adding that his daughter’s name is particularly appropriate.

“[Ava] means breath of life, “said Primashenko.” I think Ava is such a beautiful name. We did not expect to take this path, but it ended up being our little breath of life. “