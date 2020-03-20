Watch group files lawsuit against Burr and Loeffler for share sales ahead of coronavirus crisis

The monitoring group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has filed a complaint with the Senate On Friday, the ethics committee against Senators Richard Burr, R-N.C., And Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., Suggesting that they may have engaged in insiders trade based on their knowledge of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports surfaced Thursday and Friday on how Burr and Loeffler, as well as the senses. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., And Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., Sold large amounts of stock before the market collapsed due to concerns about the coronavirus, prompting accusation flare-ups critics of possible insider trading. The lawsuit claims that Burr and Loeffler may have violated the STOCK 2012 law, a law that prohibits insider trading by members of Congress.

Senators have denied the wrongdoing, but the monitoring group is calling for an investigation.

“If Senator Burr had insider information on the severity of the coronavirus epidemic and used it to protect his personal fortune, while reassuring the public that the government was ready for the disease, it would be a shocking breach of trust and been a violation of the law, “CREW executive director Noah Bookbinder said on Friday.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

DIANNE FEINSTEIN, 3 SENATE COLLEAGUES SOLD FROM STOCKS BEFORE CORONAVIRUS CRASH: REPORTS

On Loeffler, a CREW statement says that Loeffler “attended a briefing on the situation as a member of the Senate HELP committee. That same day, she and her husband made the first of a dozen sales of Actions executed between February 14 and February 14, up to $ 3.1 million. She also purchased several stocks during this period, including Citrix, which produces telework software and may have been affected by the ‘coronavirus epidemic.’

The four senators defended their actions, Burr – who says he based his decisions on reports and not on information he learned from his work – made the most radical decision to call for Senate ethics. investigation in itself to purify the air.

It sold between $ 628,000 and $ 1.72 million in shares on February 13, according to ProPublica. According to Call, Burr’s net worth was approximately $ 1.7 million in 2018.

WHAT IS THE STOCK ACT?

SEN BURR ASKS FOR AN ETHICAL REVIEW OF ITS STOCK SALES DURING A CORONAVIRUS CRISIS, AFTER A SCATHING REPORT

“I relied solely on public information to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on February 13,” Burr said in a statement on Friday. “Specifically, I closely followed CNBC’s daily health and science reports in its Asian offices at the time.”

A spokesman for Feinstein said that all of his assets were in a blind trust so that she would not make these financial decisions. Inhofe also said he had nothing to do with his financial decisions. Loeffler, who has sold millions of dollars in stocks – but is so wealthy that investment moves make up a very small percentage of his net worth – also said that she has no involvement in investment decisions taken by its financial advisers.

“This is a ridiculous and baseless attack. I don’t make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by several third-party advisers without my or my husband’s knowledge,” she said in a tweet early Friday morning. “As confirmed in the periodic transaction report to the Ethical Senate, I was informed of these purchases and sales on February 16, 2020 – three weeks after they were made.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While CREW refrains from making categorical accusations that the senators carried out their transactions with an intention of corruption, he says that the developments are worrying and urgently call for investigations.

“The job of an American senator is to serve the American people,” said Bookbinder. “It seems that in times of crisis, these senators have chosen to serve themselves, violating public confidence and abdicating their duty. They must be investigated immediately.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell below 20,000 for the first time since 2017 this week, while expectations earlier this year were that it could reach 30,000 per day. In addition, the New York Stock Exchange has experienced four trading halt due to strong sales in the past two weeks. As of Friday afternoon, the Dow Jones fell more than 700 points over the day.

Dom Calicchio and Adam Shaw of Fox News contributed to this report.