Watchdog Says Michigan Dem Violated House Ethics By Raising Funds On Controversial Speech

Government monitoring group said Tuesday that Representative Haley Stevens, D-Mich., violated the rules of ethics of Congress by trying to raise funds in a photo showing her speaking from the floor of the house in a now viral address that included pink gloves and shouting about the coronavirus response.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) has filed a formal complaint with the Office of Congress Ethics (OCE), alleging that it had improperly used government resources and its official ability to solicit donations. for the campaign.

“The rules of ethics explicitly prohibit MPs from using photos of the house for campaign purposes and soliciting vote-related contributions,” said FACT chief executive Kendra Arnold in a press release. “It is important that these laws are followed and enforced to protect taxpayers and ensure that every vote is taken on merit and not for political gain.”

The email in question, from his campaign email account, begins with a photo of Stevens holding the microphone while wearing his pink gloves. “Hello from the Capitol,” reads a banner. He highlights how Stevens voted for the coronavirus rescue program that made its way to Congress last week.

“I am trying to clarify one thing: help is on the way,” said the email. “We will not let you slip through the cracks. We will overcome this together.”

At the bottom of the email, Stevens seemed to be trying to capitalize on the backlash she faced for shouting on the floor of the house. “The Republicans are already attacking Haley for speaking with passion about his neighborhood, calling her” wild “and” crazy “for demanding that we listen to public health experts and support working families.”

Stevens was declared inadmissible by a Democratic representative who presided over the proceedings on that day.

“I get up before you decorate these latex gloves not for personal attention, not for personal attention, but to encourage you to take this disease seriously,” said Stevens.

Parliamentary minority leader Steny Hoyer finally gave 30 seconds to Stevens, allowing him to continue his speech. Stevens first talked about Hoyer when he was trying to tell him that he was going to give him more time.

“Similar times to try to meet medical needs,” she shouted, “wars and flows have passed – you will see darkness, you will be pushed, and our society needs you so that you stay united right now. Our country needs you. For our doctors and nurses, I wear these latex gloves to tell all Americans not to be afraid. “

Others began to shout as Brown attempted to recognize another member of Congress. As he hammered his hammer, Stevens could be heard screaming. “The Michigan gentleman is no longer recognized,” said Brown before hitting his hammer again.

Stevens ‘office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

In its formal complaint, FACT highlighted the rules regarding government resources and the use of its official capacity to solicit campaign donations.

“In this case, Stevens’ campaign fundraising email shows that she is using government resources and legislation to solicit political contributions – a direct contradiction to House ethics.” , indicates the complaint.

He added: “The photographs of the floor of the House are funded by taxpayer resources and the use of these resources to campaign not only violates a specific House ethic, but also ‘the principle of basis on which government funds should not be spent to help incumbents get re-elected. “