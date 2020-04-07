Wave of support after fears of COVID-19 left Ottawa nurse homeless

An Ottawa nurse who became homeless for fear of spreading COVID-19 said that she now has temporary accommodation and is working to find more permanent accommodation.

The story of Kathrine Slinski being repeatedly rejected as a tenant because of her work has highlighted some of the challenges facing healthcare workers during this pandemic. The answer to his story, however, points to another truth – there are also people ready to step in and help someone in need.

“I was really struck by the generosity of the people.”

Almost a week after CBC News first reported that Slinski had been made homeless because of his owner’s concern about getting the nurse’s COVID-19, Slinski said she was still receiving offers of foreigners of places to stay and even free meals.

“It’s crazy,” she said of the outpouring of support.

Home for now

For the moment, Slinski has moved into a space in a cooperative near downtown Ottawa. The man to whom the unit belongs extended his hand after learning that she had lost her house. Slinski stated that his place was available to him free of charge for the remainder of the COVID-19 epidemic while he was staying with his son.

This gives her some time to try to find more permanent accommodation, she said.

She also returned to work after taking several days off to resolve her housing situation.

I work and earn income. I can’t imagine what it does for others. Honestly i’m reduced to that even if i work hard everyday – Kathrine Slinski, Ottawa nurse

Slinski works as a community care nurse and often cares for palliative care patients.

Although she is not in a hospital or screening center, her work is still affected by the COVID-19 epidemic. She stated that there are new policies on personal protective equipment and that she needs to learn how to do virtual visits with certain patients.

Despite all the stress she faced, she is still happy to be a nurse.

“I would never change what I do for a living.”

Rental challenges persist in “horrible” market

Although Slinski is grateful for all the offers of help, she still faces challenges in finding permanent accommodation for rent.

Her recent ordeal convinced her that she should stop trying to rent a room from someone else, but her budget is a challenge.

As a licensed practical nurse, she said that she did not earn as much as a registered nurse. She said she also provides financial support to her two children, who are 18 and 20 years old.

“I work and I earn an income. I can’t imagine what it looks like for others. Honestly, I am reduced to that, even if I work hard every day.”

She is studying the registration process in the city for rental accommodation adapted to her income. But she knows that the waiting list can be long.

She describes the rental market in Ottawa as “a horrible situation”.

Still, she is grateful that she does not face immediate homelessness and now has time to try to sort through her options.

When asked why she thinks so many people have offered her help, she notes that public opinion polls consistently show that nurses are among the most trusted professions. But she takes no personal credit.

“I help relieve people and give them some kind of comfort. I think that the effort and the time I devote to it are no different from those who are currently working. ”

And in the midst of this epidemic, she said, this help is being provided by so many essential workers.