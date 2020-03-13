Ways the coronavirus epidemic could end, experts say

As the new coronavirus continues to spread around the world, with more than 100,000 cases reported worldwide, financial markets are collapsing and travel is disrupted, ending the World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared a pandemic seems to be a distant dream.

But there are ways to end the epidemic – although virologists and epidemiologists do not know exactly how. Read on to see how the United States and the rest of the world could see an end to the epidemic of the new virus or COVID-19, according to experts.

Containment measures

Appropriate containment measures could end the coronavirus epidemic, said Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. He cited the example of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic in the early 2000s.

“The SARS epidemic has been brought under control through close coordination between public health officials and clinicians who have been able to diagnose cases, isolate infected patients, find their contacts and implement strong infection control policies “he said in an interview with Fox News.

Containment efforts in China appear to be working, at least according to the country’s official figures. The number of cases in the country is said to have decreased, with only 99 new cases reported last weekend, up from around 2,000 a day a few weeks ago, The New York Times reported.

Hubei Province – home to the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic – has been placed in receivership, affecting some 60 million people. Elsewhere in the country, strict travel and quarantine measures have been put in place. WHO praised the Chinese government’s containment efforts, although some questioned the results of these efforts on the livelihoods of its citizens. There is also the question of whether similar measures could work in other countries by seeing outbreaks.

In the United States, however, some epidemiologists and virologists have questioned the success of containment efforts.

“Two or three weeks ago, we were still hoping for containment,” said Tara Smith, epidemiologist at Kent State University. Vox. “We really got over that. … The horse is out of the barn.”

Another expert said that the various cases of community-based transmission in the United States, as well as the cases of asymptomatic patients spreading the virus, suggest that it cannot be contained at all. In response, officials from all over the world “should [have begun] preparing for a pandemic. This would include expanding diagnostic tests, preparing hospitals, and developing public health messages, ”also said Amesh Adalja, senior researcher at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

In the United States, in particular, containment efforts can also be hampered by kit shortage testing and the fear that the materials needed to make more will dry out quickly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) faced a backlash for the slowdown in the deployment of test kits, some of which says defective. Authorities estimate that only around 8,500 people in the United States have so far been tested for the pathogen, raising fears that the number of people who have contracted it – and which continues to spread – is considerably higher. Meanwhile, other countries facing a serious epidemic, such as South Korea, are expected to test more than 10,000 people a day.

In addition, a ProPublica survey found that the CDC chose to develop its own test kits rather than using those from WHO, a move that likely lost the federal agency “precious weeks that could have been used to track its spread possible “, in the United States, the store found.

The virus infects the most sensitive

The epidemic could end after the virus infects those who are most sensitive and those who survive it develop immunity, said Schaffner.

“An epidemic can go down once the virus has infected most people who are susceptible to it because it has fewer targets, as has been the case with the Zika virus epidemics in recent years,” he said. .

Another example is the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. As a live science reported, cases started flowing at the end of the First World War and soldiers dispersed – but not before the death of the flu more American soldiers than any battle during the Great War.

“What usually happens is that enough people get the virus and there just aren’t enough people to keep the chain running,” said Joshua Epstein, professor of epidemiology at New York University at Live Science.

Warmer weather

It is possible that cases of coronavirus may decrease as the weather warms – but it is not yet entirely clear whether spring and summer will end the epidemic.

“If COVID-19 behaves like other respiratory viruses, including the flu (flu), it may decrease as the weather warms up,” said Schaffner.

But it is too early to be sure. Scientists are still working to understand the new virus, which made more than 130,000 people sick worldwide as of March 13.

“We hope that the progressive spring will help this virus to recede, but our crystal ball is not very clear. The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus, and we know that respiratory viruses are often seasonal, but not always. For example, the flu (flu) tends to be seasonal in the United States, but in other parts of the world it exists all year round. Scientists don’t really understand why even though we studied [the] flu for many years, “he said. “The new coronavirus was just discovered in humans in December. It is too early to know for sure what the impact of warmer weather will be. “

There is at least four seasonal pre-existing coronaviruses – but why exactly remains somewhat shrouded in mystery, as is the case with many infectious diseases. For example, the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, which left almost 800 people dead at the time, finished summer – but a 2004 report on the seasonality of SARS did not establish a clear reason for this.

“Our understanding of the forces behind seasonal disappearance and recurrence of infectious diseases remains fragmentary, thus limiting any prediction as to whether, or when, SARS will recur”, the authors wrote at the time. “It is true that most established respiratory pathogens reproduce in winter, but a new appreciation of the high burden of the disease in tropical areas reinforces questions about explanations based solely on cold air or low humidity.”

Could become a seasonal virus

While the pandemic may end, COVID-19 may never go away completely. On the contrary, it could become endemic like the common cold.

“It could be part of the annual cold and flu respiratory season,” said Schaffner.

In this scenario, however, the virus is likely to have less impact than it currently does because more people will be immune to it, according to Live Science.

A vaccine

It’s also important to note that antiviral treatment or a vaccine could help end the pandemic, but the pandemic is around 18 months old, WHO officials said last month.

“The development of vaccines and therapeutic products is an important part of the research agenda. But it is not just a part. They will take time to develop – but in the meantime, we are not defenseless,” said at the time the head of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. .

Kathy Stover, branch chief of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), also confirmed the development of the vaccine in an email to Fox News in January.

Since then, several large companies – including Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc. – have announced similar initiatives.

