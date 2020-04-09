“We all end up crying”: elderly homemaking couple celebrates 64th birthday practically as a family

There was cake, Frank Sinatra ballads and family – all the key ingredients to celebrate 64 years of marriage.

But for Gavin and Betty Hollas of Yellowknife, both 80, the party took place via the FaceTime video chat app while their seniors’ house was locked out.

Avens – A community for seniors in Yellowknife has not allowed visitors in since March 17 to keep COVID-19 outside.

Avens said there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the facility.

“I was holding … tears”

Staff helped the couple mark their special day on March 30 by connecting them with loved ones through FaceTime.

“It hit me like a ton of bricks when I saw what they had done,” said Cailey Mercredi, one of the Hollas’ granddaughters.

“I was just holding back tears,” she said, while describing the image that appeared on her computer screen.

Wednesday said the family had sent pastries, gifts and flowers. They were dropped off in a controlled area in Avens.

The staff dressed the couple in their favorite clothes, installed them in a private room and surrounded them with gifts, cakes and yellow tulips.

Each family member spent 30 minutes on FaceTime celebrating with them.

“The fact that I could see my grandfather take a bite of the bannock and hear his little moans and groans about how delicious he is, and see his eye open wide as he looks at all the nugget cookies of banana chocolate, like, it was just something we didn’t expect, “said Wednesday.

“It really made the birthday so special.”

Couple met in adolescence

Gavin and Betty met as a teenager during a dance in Scotland.

They immigrated to Canada and eventually moved to Yellowknife to be closer to their daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family describes their love as magnetic, even after all these years.

Gavin wrote poems to Betty at every party and birthday, even after her calligraphy began to decline.

Gavin and Betty Hollas met as a teenager in a dance in Scotland. They recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. (Submitted by Susan Wednesday)

“When they went to bed every night, they held hands,” said Susan Mercredi, daughter of the Hollas. She said her parents would do the same today if they shared the same room.

In Avens, the husband and wife are neighbors – each in a private room – of the area’s dementia center.

When Avens notified families that the facility was going to close to protect seniors and staff, Susan said she was happy because it meant her parents were protected.

“I did not feel sad that I was not together,” she said, adding that the family always meets for special occasions.

A virtual gathering

It was their first virtual family reunion.

“I just wish I could hug and kiss them, but blowing kisses is now the new thing. So, yes, I’m going to take it,” said Lauren Couvrette, another of Hollas’ granddaughters.

“I am very, very happy that we were able to celebrate their milestone.”

WATCH: Granddaughter Describes “ Holding … Tears’ ‘at Gavin and Betty Hollas’ Virtual Birthday Party

Cailey Mercredi and other family members Gavin and Betty Hollas describe what it was like to chat with FaceTime with the couple on the occasion of their 64th wedding anniversary. The couple live in a Yellowknife care home currently locked out due to COVID-19. 1:12

The meeting was also emotional for staff like Carol Norwegian, who decorated the family’s cake.

“The love I felt with the two of them, just sitting there, holding hands … we all end up crying,” she said.

Susan said her parents would have said “thank you” if they could.

The two are no longer as verbal as they once were.

But when a song by Frank Sinatra appeared, Gavin started singing.

“You can just feel appreciation and gratitude,” said Susan, watching her mother and father during their celebration.

“I know the relationship they have with the Avens team, that they would have been in their glory that day – between several naps, of course.”