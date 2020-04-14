“We are in unknown waters”: doctors adapt as virtual meetings become the new standard

Until just over a month ago, Edmonton family doctor Dr. Krystle Kay-Pfau assessed only a handful of patients each week by videoconference or telephone.

The Alberta government’s ceiling on billing for telephone appointments was still in effect, and the coronavirus, although of increasing concern for public health, had not disrupted daily life as it did. done since.

Kay-Pfau now treats the vast majority of its patients virtually. Even the rare face-to-face meeting begins with a telephone consultation.

“I think we are in unfamiliar waters for all doctors at this point,” said Kay-Pfau. “None of us have experienced this situation, going from face-to-face care 95% of the time to 95% of virtual care.”

Most of his patients are satisfied with the convenience – and security – of virtual meetings, said Kay-Pfau. But she added that there were drawbacks for both patients and their doctors, including her concern that it is more difficult for doctors to express their compassion through a screen.

Kay-Pfau is one of thousands of Alberta doctors forced to quickly adapt their practices during the COVID-19 pandemic, treating patients remotely when practical care is not possible or worth the risk. patients are exposed to the coronavirus.

“I can’t check the shoulder”

“I think we all said in the first few days,” This is really a challenge, “said Dr. Terry Defreitas, director of sports medicine at the Glen Sather Sports Medicine Clinic.

The first day of focus on virtual care was particularly disconcerting, said Defreitas, as she and her colleagues faced some of the limitations of virtual meetings.

“I can’t put my hands on that knee. I can’t check the shoulder,” she said.

“But really, what we’re trying to do right now is to make sure people are safe at home and their injuries are stabilized or maintained; it’s not going to get worse,” said Defreitas. “We can improve [patients’ conditions] a little because now our clinic also offers virtual physiotherapy. “

Defreitas, which treats sports teams as part of its practice, said that its clinic’s pivot to virtual care had started while undergoing self-isolation after its March 13 return from a qualifying event Olympic in Costa Rica. She called her patients and told them that at the moment, she could not assess them in person.

Within days, the clinic had decided to launch a virtual care service – a “huge learning curve” in a practice where most had never done it before, she said.

Meet in person if necessary

Defreitas said she and her colleagues now often rely on observation of a patient’s injuries and range of motion through the patient’s computer camera.

“If I look at a shoulder, for example, we will ask them to wear a T-shirt for the call, so that we can see their arm and see their shoulder,” she said. “We will ask them to wear shorts to see their knees, if we look at their knees,” she said.

“And then we will ask them,” You may have to demonstrate that you are getting up from a chair or a certain position, and we will try to describe it to you as best we can. “”

Edmonton family doctor Dr. Krystle Kay-Pfau now treats most of his patients by phone or videoconference. (Submitted by Dr. Krystle Kay-Pfau)

Kay-Pfau, the family doctor, had to find similar workarounds. If she treats a patient who has already been diagnosed with high blood pressure, she said, she will have them take three blood pressure readings at home.

“We are on the phone so we can discuss their current readings,” said Kay-Pfau. “I will make sure all their lab work is up to date and if not, I will make sure they go to the pharmacist with their prescription.”

Like Defreitas, Kay-Pfau said she always sees patients in person when their symptoms indicate that it is necessary.

“We try to do as much as possible over the phone,” she said. “But if someone says,” You know, my child is really sick, he keeps tugging on his ear, “well, it probably requires an in-person assessment.

“We really have to look into their ears, look into their throat, lay hands on the patient to make sure something more sinister is not happening,” she said.

Concerns about virtual tour fees

In March, as the COVID-19 pandemic worsened, the Alberta government introduced a new billing code for physicians that temporarily lifted the limit of 14 telephone appointments per week.

Initially, family physicians could only charge $ 20 for a phone appointment with a patient, compared to the $ 38 they can charge for an in-person visit, even though the government touted controversial new Telus Health app, Babylon, which allowed Albertans to meet doctors during individual video consultations via their smartphone. Doctors at Babylon are paid $ 38 for each consultation.

While doctors protested the disparity in fees, the government introduces new temporary billing codes and increased the fees at a flat rate of $ 38 for secure telephone or videoconference visits longer than 10 minutes.

The new billing codes also cover certain specialized telephone visits with patients and telephone or online therapy for patients with mental health problems. There is no cap on the number of virtual appointments that doctors can bill under the new codes.

Dr. Craig Hodgson, President of the Family Medicine Section of the Alberta Medical Association, said that some physicians face financial constraints due to fixed billing rates for virtual visits and reduced number of appointments for the patients. (Submitted by Dr. Craig Hodgson) But there are conditions: for example, doctors can only bill the time spent communicating with the patient and not the time spent on administrative tasks, and normal salary bonuses such as those related to the duration and complexity of the visit does not apply.

The rate of $ 38 “does not include the time spent before the telephone call, the examination of the table and [lab results], doing all the mapping or referrals that need to be done afterwards, calling in specialists, “said Kay-Pfau. For in-person visits,” we can charge for all this time. “

Whitecourt family doctor Dr. Craig Hodgson and chair of the family medicine section of the Alberta Medical Association said that while the new billing codes allow more flexibility in assessing patients remotely, the flat rate, combined with a lower patient volume during the pandemic, places financial pressure on the practices of many physicians.

“Just like other businesses, they will adjust to their actual earnings,” said Hodgson.

“If at some point you actually have fully closed doctors’ offices, or if you are available for larger emergencies on an ad hoc but daily basis, don’t be really open,” he added. does it mean that all of these additional patients will come to the ER? And I don’t think that’s what we want. “

Doctors emphasize they are always there for the patients

Hodgson said he wondered if the government would maintain some of the changes to virtual care billing or if it would revert to the “limited availability of virtual care we had before”.

A spokesperson for the Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro, did not respond to a question about billing for virtual care.

Hodgson and the other doctors stressed that people should know that their doctors are always there to treat them during the pandemic.

“For the sake of continuity, we really know who they are when we talk to them over the phone,” said Hodgson. “We know the story behind [their health], we have access to the records that we have probably created over the years.

“We would hate if someone was waiting at home for something they thought:” I will wait until the end of the pandemic, “” he said.