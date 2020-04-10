“We are just as at risk”: COVID-19 cases are increasing among health workers

The man arrived at Dr. Vatsal Trivedi’s intensive care unit in early March with a fairly typical set of risk factors for his age.

He was elderly, or at least close, suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and certain pulmonary and cardiac diseases. His oxygen levels were also dangerously low – a hallmark of advanced COVID-19. It was the first time that Trivedi encountered a suspected case of often relentless respiratory disease.

For the downtown Toronto anesthesiologist, the moment was surreal.

He likens it to standing on the shore, knowing that a tsunami could approach. But in a way, it also seemed routine; the fruit of years of training and practice and a duty to care for the sickest patients.

So, as he had done thousands of times before, Trivedi put on protective equipment and started the high-risk intubation procedure, carefully inserting a plastic tube into the man’s windpipe so that it could be connected to a ventilator, the machine that would move air in and out of its lungs to keep it alive.

The man died a few days later. Since then, Trivedi has been handling a regular flow of COVID-19 patients.

Disturbing stories

Now, like many of his colleagues, he has become very aware of the risks faced by front-line workers who treat highly contagious patients in an atmosphere of uncertainty about the levels of personal protective equipment and disturbing stories of infected hospital staff. – and dying – abroad.

“There is nothing unique about us that makes us immune to this infection,” said Trivedi. “We run as much risk as everyone else.”

Already, more than 620 health care workers in Ontario have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 – through a variety of sources of transmission beyond health care settings – including a staff member from Brampton Civic Hospital which probably acquired it in its community, and died later after being treated at the hospital ICU.

At least 15 hospitals have also confirmed outbreaks of respiratory illness, with 33 cases reported to date among staff according to the latest provincial figures, which do not break the figures down by individual hospital.

Ontario public health data compiled by CBC News shows that there have been confirmed cases among front line workers in at least four hospitals in Toronto, three hospitals in Guelph, three hospitals in Mississauga and at least one hospital in Orangeville and Hamilton.

This is in addition to more than 69 reported outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario, involving more than at least 347 infected staff.

As the number of cases among staff and patients increases, some say that healthcare workers have more and more reason to worry about what will follow.

“They are afraid and afraid and are torn apart – really torn apart – from their obligations and their rights,” said Dr. Sandy Buchman, President of the Canadian Medical Association.

A staff member in an Ontario long-term care home wears full personal protective equipment in the event of an outbreak among residents. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

“The hospital will not cover my funeral”

A nurse, a casual employee of a Toronto hospital whose identity is protected by CBC News because of her precarious work, said that she had recently decided to stop working after learning that two of her colleagues had tested positive for coronavirus.

The revelation came when his team was to lead the rationing of surgical masks, with nurses only receiving two per shift, she added. With three young children at home and a growing sense that her own health could be at risk, the nurse said that she did not plan to return to work until there was sufficient personal protective equipment .

“The hospital will not cover my funeral,” she said. “The hospital is not going to take care of my family.”

For Buchman, these anxious moments are reminiscent of the SARS crisis in 2003. At the time, he worked as a family doctor, caring for hospital patients in Mississauga, and watching friends and colleagues fall ill.

The coronavirus strain ultimately infected less than 450 people nationwide, with health workers accounting for almost half of all cases, including two nurses and a doctor who was among the 44 dead.

Dr. Samir Gupta provides crucial information on wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic and what to think about before putting on a mask. 2h30

COVID-19 has already been shown to be more widespread and more lethal. The number of laboratory confirmed cases across the province of Ontario alone is over 5,700 and is on the rise – healthcare workers accounting for about 11% of these cases.

And the balance sheet of hospitals in the province and their staff is increasing.

Staff members are positive

So far, at least 49 staff from the Peel Region Trillium Health System – including Trillium Health, Credit Valley Hospital and Mississauga Hospital – have acquired COVID-19, according to data compiled by CBC News.

In Guelph, 25 employees from Guelph General Hospital tested positive, along with three staff from Homewood Health Care and three from St. Joseph’s Health Center.

In Toronto, 14 staff tested positive at the Center for Addiction and Mental Health, as well as seven at Mackenzie Health’s Reactivation Care Center, three at the Functional Improvement Unit at West Park Healthcare Center and three at University Health Network Hillcrest Reactivation Center.

The Orangeville Headwaters Health Care Center has 16 staff who tested positive, while St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton has six.

In most cases, the source of transmission was unclear or was not provided.

With an outbreak of patients still expected, Buchman believes that healthcare workers will ultimately bear an “disproportionate burden” even worse than during the SARS epidemic.

“We were dealing with an epidemic of a severely contagious and deadly disease,” he said. “But nowhere does the scale and speed with which COVID-19 get us down.”

“Obligation to serve”

Joel Lockwood, an emergency room doctor at a downtown Toronto hospital, agreed that there was a level of anxiety among healthcare workers, both due to memories of SARS and the catastrophic impact of COVID -19 on health care systems in Italy, Spain, and cities south of the border.

“We have a duty to serve,” added Lockwood, “but I don’t think it’s unlimited.”

However, the trauma team leader takes comfort in his hospital’s “safety culture”.

Although he recognized that fears of a shortage of personal protective equipment and limited test supplies are on the minds of many colleagues, Lockwood said that this was counteracted in hospitals like his by cleaning procedures intensified, rigorous patient screening and innovation in the use of protective equipment.

The federal government is studying how disinfect and reuse protective masks, for example, as all levels of government in the country strive to secure millions of new supplies.

However, Trivedi said the situation remains unpredictable. While doctors like him know what they signed up for – and spent years training – he said it still disturbed hearing reports of possible equipment shortages.

Then there are the stories of Trivedi’s friends working in the United States who already lack the proper protective gear and now have to make daily decisions to put themselves in danger of contracting a life-threatening illness while treating someone one who could die without their help.

“When it comes to your own health, it’s a decision I hope I don’t have to make,” said Trivedi.

Misinformation about the so-called miracle cures for COVID-19 is spreading online. Can you really buy your way to a better immune system? We ask an expert: Professor Bernie Garrett of UBC, who is studying deception in health care, including alternative medicine. 5:27

