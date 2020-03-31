`` We can't manage them '': B.C. the mayor begs Albertans not to go during COVID-19

Please do not come to your cottage to overcome the pandemic.

This is the message that Al Miller, the mayor of Invermere, British Columbia, sends to Albertans who own second homes in the small community of Columbia Valley with fewer than 4,000 residents near the provincial border.

Miller, who said it hurts to tell people not to visit, is concerned that an influx of people fleeing urban centers would be too burdensome for the local health system if there were an increase in infections to COVID-19 in the region.

According to Miller, the local hospital has only one ventilator and not enough beds if infections increase.

“The fact is that we cannot manage them here,” he said on Tuesday. Daybreak South.

Miller has no legal basis to stop people from coming, and he understands that people are paying for their homes and wants to escape from them, but he said he was “basically on one knee” begging them to understand where he and Invermere full time. residents, come from.

“It’s their second home, but it’s our only home, so we have to protect it,” he said.

Invermere has fewer than 4,000 full-time residents and is a popular summer vacation spot for residents of Wild Rose Country. (Invermere.net/Marlene Chabot)

Please come … later

About four hours southwest of Invermere in Nelson, British Columbia, a new tourism campaign with a similar message for visitors appeared.

The new message from Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism urges people to stay at home using the slogan “Explore Kootenay Lake… later”.

“We are not encouraging anyone to come here right now,” said Dianna Ducs, executive director of Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism.

Dukes said the tourism organization, instead of focusing on attracting people to the community, is currently focusing on the people who live and work in Nelson with a new feature on its website called “Find awesome inside.

The site now works as a resource for locals on open businesses and services and is expanded to include stories

Miller and Dukes want people to know that when the time comes, their communities will be happy to welcome them. And their local economies will probably need a boost.

But for now, the message from both regions is the same: please come, but not now.