“We Can’t Tilt”: An Unlikely Online Learning Solution For All Canadian Students If COVID-19 Closes Its Schools

ParentsCanada Editor-in-Chief Katie Dupuis and Mom of Two School-Age Children Says Ontario Government Decision To Close Public Schools For Two More Weeks After March Break Due To Coronavirus Pandemic will certainly be a challenge for her and other parents.

“If it stretches even longer than these two weeks or [like] other countries where it is undefined, do they lose a year? I do not know. But I think it’s definitely a worrying thing, “she said.” I can imagine that something like this will have a big impact. “

It can also be a harbinger of things to come for schools across Canada, where parents are scrambling for child care, while worrying about the educational impact of indefinite closings on their children. It also raises the question of whether Canadian schools will be able to continue teaching students to some extent without them being on campus.

To date, without widespread transmission of the disease in Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has not recommended the closure of Canadian schools. However, the provinces may take unilateral measures, as in Ontario, and decide to close schools themselves.

PHAC has stated that a school closure would have significant consequences for certain groups, such as single parents and caregivers, children who participate in school nutrition programs, families who cannot afford to increase child care costs and parents without flexible or paid work hours. leave benefits.

“This poses a challenge for people who have to work and who have no family support nearby,” said Dupuis.

It is possible that with companies allowing more and more people to work at home because of the virus, this will somewhat reduce parental stress. But even these situations can cause problems for some parents, she said.

“I work at home. Having my children under my feet … it has been a challenge and requires additional planning.”

Steven Hoffman, director of the Global Strategy Lab and professor of global health law and political science at York University, said there were other issues to consider.

The Toronto District School Board is in the process of finalizing emergency plans in the event of an indefinite closure. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press)

“Everyone immediately thinks only of the inconvenience for the parents and children who are affected,” he said. “Many of these parents will be doctors and nurses who may not be available in the hospital if they have to worry about taking care of their children who are no longer in school.”

“We are entering unknown territory”

Indeed, as noted by Paul W. Bennett, education consultant, researcher and director of the Schoolhouse Consulting in Halifax, the August 2009 issue of Lancet found that if all schools in the UK closed, some 30% of health and social service workers would be taken out of service.

Meanwhile, a recent report by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) found that one in five students worldwide did not attend school due to COVID-19 and that another out of four were excluded from higher education institutions.

“We are entering unknown territory and are working with countries to find high-tech, low-tech and non-technology solutions to ensure the continuity of learning,” said UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, in a statement.

Some countries that have closed their schools have implemented online learning strategies. Universities in the United States, including Harvard and Princeton, have announced that they will cancel courses on campus and switch to online courses. Some Canadian universities, such as Western University, are following suit, while others are studying such strategies.

Still, this presents challenges, said Hoffman. Repackaging a course designed for in-person teaching of the online environment will take extraordinary time, resources and energy.

“When you design online courses, it actually takes deliberate thinking and attention to do it the right way.” So if we ask people to suddenly teach their courses in person online, it will be very difficult for those instructors to offer equal quality. “

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) spokesman Ryan Bird said school officials are finalizing emergency plans for undefined closings. But he warned that the transition to online learning, also called e-learning, would not be as straightforward for elementary and high school students.

“It’s certainly a challenge for TDSB and school boards across the province, if not [the] country. The fact is, with 247,000 [students in Toronto], we cannot operate a switch. It really comes down to access to technology. And really something so widespread is really not something that can be easily planned.“

Online learning in Canada would be a “patchwork”

Bennett, who has researched the subject of online learning, said that while some schools in Canada will offer such programs in the event of indefinite closures, they will be disparate and uneven and promote inequality.

To date, without widespread transmission of the disease in Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada has not recommended the closure of Canadian schools. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

“On the scale that would be necessary to provide consistency in terms of student learning and success over the coming months, we may have sufficient capacity to do so for a few days or a week, “he said. . ” But we wouldn’t have them and we never really developed the ability to do it for longer than short periods. “

“The provinces and school districts have not spent enough time and energy developing solid e-learning programs.”

Also, for large parts of Canada, especially in rural communities, broadband is simply not there and the ability of students to access this kind of learning, he said.

“Struggling to implement hastily prepared distance courses or online courses will not work at all. Schools are also not fully equipped to administer end-of-year assessments online or to communicate the results electronically to students and parents, “Bennett recently wrote in the National Post.

But he expressed optimism that school officials in Canada will find ways to continue to educate students in the event of widespread school closings.

This could include delivering scheduled units – daily activity packages with homework – for the rest of the year.

“There will be improvisation solutions that will present themselves that will not meet the highest standards of academic credibility, but they will present themselves, “he said.

“It would be inconceivable that they allow students to lose a year,” he said.