“We have a whole world to protect”: research on pandemic vaccines is accelerating

At least 70 research teams, including some in Canada, are rushing to develop potential pandemic vaccines within a year – an accelerated pace in unprecedented research to end the blockages of humanity.

So far, the number of vaccine developers who have moved from laboratory studies in animals to early stage clinical trials in human volunteers can be counted on the one hand. But scientists hope they can speed up research and bypass the usual paperwork that slows the approval process for vaccines.

In the event of a pandemic, no one is immune to the virus because it is new. The purpose of a vaccine is to expose our immune system to part of the virus so that our antibody fighters can prepare to attack the virus that causes COVID-19.

Dr. Scott Halperin of the Canadian Immunization Research Network said that it is important to have multiple versions of the vaccine that achieve the same goal but work in different ways.

“I hope there will be five, six, seven, eight effective vaccines because we have an entire world that we have to protect,” said the Halifax-based doctor and researcher.

The first phase of clinical trials focuses on safety, with around 30 to 50 volunteers testing different doses of shots.

A crucial next step is phase 2 trials in more people to look for signs that jabs are meeting the goal of protection against infection.

CanSino Biologics in China starts on second phase to test a candidate vaccine, adapted from the company’s Ebola research, according to the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology. Another vaccine candidate is in Phase 1 .

Normally, it takes up to 10 years to get from the immunization lab to patients’ arms, says Dr. Scott Halperin of the Canadian Immunization Research Network. (Brooklyn Currie / CBC)

In the United States, Pennsylvania-based Inovio Pharmaceuticals began a phase 1 trial last week of its vaccine candidate that uses the DNA sequence extracted from the advanced key protein of SARS-CoV-2, virus that causes COVID-19.

The idea is to train the person’s immune system to look for the revealing crown, or crown of spikes that gives its name to the coronavirus.

“It’s like an FBI poster,” said Inovio president and CEO Joseph Kim. “Whenever you see a signature, something that looks like this tip, go with the full force of your immune system.”

WATCH | How do you predict who will be severely affected by COVID-19?

Researchers cannot yet say who will be hit the hardest by coronavirus, says infectious disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch, but a person’s immune system is essential. 5:03

The big “if”

Earlier this week, the first person received a second dose of another potential US vaccine from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Massachusetts biotechnology company Moderna Inc.

NIH Head of Infectious Diseases Department, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told the Associated Press that there were “no red flags” so far and he hoped that the next more important phase testing could begin around June.

If SARS-CoV-2 continues to circulate widely in the fall, it may be possible to complete larger trials in human volunteers sooner than initially predicted .

“Please allow me to say this caveat: it assumes it’s effective. See, it’s the big” if “,” said Fauci. “It has to be effective and it has to be safe.”

A potential vaccine from researchers in the University of Oxford in the UK is also listed as Phase 2, although test doses are still in progress.

Normally, it takes seven to ten years to get from the lab to the patient’s arms, said Halperin.

“What is mainly accelerating are the different administrative steps, not the security measures,” he said.

WATCH | What mathematical simulations tell us about the course of the pandemic

What mathematical simulations tell us about how the COVID-19 pandemic will unfold in the real world. 5:04

Halperin said Canadian researchers hope to have potential vaccines in clinical trials within the next four to six weeks.

Jonathan Kimmelman, professor of biomedical ethics at McGill University in Montreal, observes how scientific and ethical standards are maintained as pandemic vaccine trials progress at breakneck speed.

“My concern is that, out of fear and haste to develop a vaccine, we are tempted to tolerate less than optimal science,” said Kimmelman. “It seems unacceptable to me. The stakes are just as high at the moment in a pandemic as in non-pandemic contexts.”

To show how long the process can take, Kimmelman cites the example of the continuing search for an effective HIV vaccine that began in the 1990s.

Before healthy people around the world receive a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, the risk / benefit balance must tilt in favor of the vaccine’s effectiveness in providing protection against potential risks, he said. -he declares. Balance still exists, even in the face of a virus that is wreaking havoc on human health and society.