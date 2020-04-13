“We have to share the burden”: small businesses demand lower commercial rents despite losses of COVID-19

As criticism of the government’s small business emergency loan program known as the Canadian Emergency Business Account (CEBA) rises in certain quarters, there are calls for other means to fight against the economic impact of COVID-19.

A push for grants and direct spending relief in this country comes from small business associations and experts who are examining aid programs that have been distributed in places like the United Kingdom, Denmark and l ‘Australia.

Now, a new Canadian advocacy group called Save Small Business (SSB) says that instead of emergency loans, the federal government should create an emergency commercial rent relief program.

“It is unfair to close local businesses and ask them to take out a loan to pay for all of their expenses,” said Jon Shell, co-founder of the group.

“We have to share the burden of rent so that the tenant is not solely responsible.”

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) called on the provinces to provide rent subsidies for businesses devastated by the pandemic, and also recommended subsidies of $ 5,000 per month, such as the program recently announced in Saskatchewan.

SSB’s proposal for a national commercial rent reduction program presented to the Minister of Finance for Canada last Friday goes further, inviting Ottawa to intervene.

“We have estimates that 10% of local businesses are already closed for good,” he said. “I think we will see widespread business closings by mid-May.”

Loans and grants

Founded in late March, SSB says it is a coalition of 30,000 small businesses and individuals from across Canada claiming wage subsidies and rent assistance.

An emergency session of Parliament passed a law on Saturday promulgating the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy Program (CEWS).

Leader of the Opposition Andrew Scheer speaks in the House of Commons on Saturday during an emergency session of Parliament to adopt the emergency wage subsidy program. (Justin Tang / The Canadian Press)

On Friday, the country’s banks began accepting CEBA’s requests.

The $ 25 billion program offers government-supported loans of up to $ 40,000 without interest until the end of 2022.

Announced for the first time in late March, it aims to help small businesses pay for everyday expenses like rent.

However, many small businesses have complained that they do not want more debt, while others are frustrated that they are not eligible for a CEBA loan.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

What is the rent reduction and how would it work?

The Shell group wants Ottawa to pay part of the rent for small businesses in five sectors: retail, full-service restaurants, entertainment and arts, health care and social assistance.

Their proposal involves approximately 700,000 Canadian businesses and has four key elements.

Watch: COVID-19 wage subsidy passes to Parliament

The federal government and opposition parties worked together and passed the multi-billion dollar wage subsidy law. 2:24

First, the federal government should provide financial assistance directly to participating landlords so that they can reduce or waive the rent for their tenants.

Second, the provinces must end the lockout of commercial leases during the development of this strategy.

Third, all levels of government are pressuring banks to defer payment of their property debts without generating interest.

And fourth, that all orders of government agree on a strategy to reduce property taxes and public services, ensuring that savings are shared with tenants.

Australian model

The concept is inspired by Australia, where the government helps tenants and landlords on rent and mortgages.

The SSB plan has a few proposed restrictions, such that the tenant cannot have more than $ 5 million in annual income.

Using Statistics Canada data to estimate the number of eligible businesses, the Shell group estimated the total cost between $ 1 billion and $ 1.5 billion.

The empty shelves of a closed grocery store are pictured on Lonsdale Wharf in North Vancouver, British Columbia. March 24, 2020. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says that confidence in small businesses fell to a new low in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

Although commercial rent laws fall under provincial jurisdiction, Shell believes that the federal government should take the lead.

In his view, a national framework on how landlords and tenants should work together would give businesses across the country the same chance to survive.

Who supports the rent reduction

According to Shell, senior Ottawa officials told Save Small Business that “they are now considering several options to reduce the rent.”

CBC News questioned Morneau’s office about the claim, but did not get confirmation.

New Democrats support lower commercial rents; NDP leader Jagmeet Singh spoke about it in his speech to Parliament on Saturday.

“What we also need to do is pause the mortgage so that we can work with the provinces to pause the rent,” said Singh. “This should also apply to commercial rents, which would greatly help small and medium-sized businesses.”

Watch: COVID-19 pandemic causes record job losses

Our weekend business panel discusses record unemployment figures released this week by Statistics Canada and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the global economy. 12:27

The Conservatives did not make a statement on the rent reduction, but support other measures such as the reimbursement of GST payments.

Over 26,000 businesses and 6,000 individuals signed SSB’s petition in support of a federal strategy to reduce commercial rents.

Other groups, such as Restaurants Canada and Save Hospitality, have lobbied to lower commercial rents.

Owners like Betty Rushon are also on board; she owns a victorian style building in downtown Sault St. Marie, Ont.

She is on the verge of losing her three retail tenants, a fruit basket, a hair salon, and a tattoo parlor. With reduced rent, she would still be able to pay and keep her bills.

After her city has spent years building a downtown scene, she is concerned that “this one thing will come to an end” with the closings.

Murtaza Haider, a professor at Ted Rogers School of Management at Ryerson University in Toronto, believes that a rent relief plan will help tenants survive and that landlords will pay their mortgages.

“A collective collapse of small businesses across the country would have a devastating impact on the workforce because in the end, they employ a considerable number of Canadians, particularly part-time.”

An Aritizia store opened on Robson Street in Vancouver. Commercial rents fall under provincial jurisdiction, but some companies want Ottawa to take the lead on the relief. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Anxiety turns into anger on rent

With the CERB operational income replacement program and the approved CEWS wage subsidy program, some small businesses still feel like they are falling through the cracks.

Florist Sacha Thompson, owner of The Flowerbox in Vancouver, is upset. She agreed to close her shop to help flatten the curve – a term used to describe the attempt to reduce the growth of new cases – but she is furious that there are no other options than the CEBA loan for pay his rent.

Thompson said on Twitter: “I will not go into more debt. I just got out of debt. But I’m going to shut down and leave unpaid suppliers … fire workers and leave a community I used to love part … Sad choice. “

The Flowerbox defaulted on April rent … we closed on March 16 and have had no income since. If no relief comes in the form of rent reduction, we are done. Sad end of 16 years of passion and beauty. #TooSlowMorneau pic.twitter.com/SkgjHbicWo & mdash;@ SachaThompson5

The NDP, the Conservative Party and the CFIB are calling on the government to modify the CEBA loan criteria to cover more businesses.

Shell hopes that the federal government will take matters into its own hands, quickly exceeding loans before the final closure of thousands of local businesses.

“The situation is dire.”