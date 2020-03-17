“We Must Act Decisively”: Ontario Premier Doug Ford Declares State Of Emergency Due To COVID-19 Epidemic

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency in the province as he seeks to combat the spread of COVID-19 and prevent the coronavirus from overwhelming its health care system.

“We are going through an unprecedented period in our history. It was a decision that was not taken lightly,” Ford said at a press conference Tuesday morning at Queen’s Park. He was accompanied by the Solicitor General of Ontario, Sylvia Jones, the Minister of Health Christine Elliott, the Minister of Finance Rod Phillips and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health for Ontario.

“COVID-19 constitutes a major danger,” he continued. “We must act decisively, we must not delay”.

As part of the declaration, the province will require the closure of restaurants and bars, although those who may offer take-out and deliveries may continue to sell food.

The province also prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people, including indoor recreation centers, theaters and concert halls, libraries, places of worship, private schools and daycare centers until March 31. Ontario previously ordered the closure of all publicly funded schools until April 6.

The order does not yet apply to public transportation, shopping malls, grocery stores and pharmacies, said Williams.

Ford stressed that the state of emergency is not a “provincial stop”.

“The vast majority of businesses, including the most vital on a daily basis, will not be affected by this order,” he said.

As of Monday evening, there were 177 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, although five are considered resolved. The cases are distributed geographically across the province, although the majority are concentrated in the Greater Toronto Area.

The updated figures should be released around 10:30 a.m.

At the press conference, Ford also announced the “first step” in a COVID-19 emergency relief fund. He said $ 300 million will be used to add 75 intensive care beds and 500 post-acute care beds to hospitals in Ontario. It will also be used to establish 25 other COVID-19 evaluation centers in the province.

Ford added that the funds will be used to purchase more personal protective equipment for health professionals and to fill 1,000 additional nurses and personal care workers in hospitals facing an influx of cases. Fifty doctors will also be assigned to primary and emergency care in Indigenous, rural and remote communities in Ontario, said Ford.

Additional measures could be implemented in the coming days, he said.

“It changes hour by hour, day by day,” Ford told reporters.

The law that gives the Prime Minister and his office the power to declare a state of emergency is the Emergency Management and Emergency Preparedness Act. Among the powers which it confers on the Prime Minister, there is that of closing “any place, whether public or private, including any business, office, school, hospital or other establishment or institution”.

Meanwhile, provincial and Toronto health officials have said that Community spread of the disease can no longer be ruled out.

In a statement, Toronto mayor John Tory welcomed the decision to declare a state of emergency.

“I hope the gravity of this statement will make each resident understand the importance of their personal actions in the coming days,” he said.

Our public health experts have made it clear that every opportunity to avoid interaction with others helps prevent the spread of this virus. Every interaction that people avoid helps flatten the curve. “

And at a press conference on Monday, Ford and several ministers introduced impending new legislation to ban employers from requiring sick notes for people in segregation or quarantine due to COVID-19. Employers will also have to guarantee protected leave for workers who must take unpaid leave to isolate themselves or quarantine themselves.

The provincial legislature is scheduled to sit on Thursday and Ford has said it hopes all pending measures will be adopted in one day with the cooperation of the opposition NDP.

