“We need it more than toilet paper”: Canadian Blood Services seeks donations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Krystina Roman – an avid blood donor since 2015 – keeps a timer on her phone to remind her to donate blood.

When it started last week, she felt a little panic. After all, Canada and much of the world are in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But that’s exactly why she says she had to meet her date.

“I was thinking about the toilet paper rush and I thought, ‘Wow, what if we have a blood rush? “”, Did she say.

“I have friends who have cancer now. We need it more than toilet paper.”

But according to Canadian Blood Services, not everyone shared this state of mind. The increase in appointment cancellations has led the organization to remind people that blood donation is an essential service, and if the decline continues, Canadians may face a shortage.

Donations are still needed for patients undergoing surgery, cancer treatments and those involved in car accidents, according to the organization.

Krystina Roman says that she shares her experience of blood donation with her network to encourage others to try it. (Submitted by Krystina Roman)

Roman was first inspired to donate blood because she had a friend who was diagnosed with leukemia. But it has since become a priority in his life – despite the fact that he was initially delicate about needles.

She says she noticed a difference in the process this time, starting with the blank list of appointment options.

“I could get any date I wanted,” she said. “It was really calm.”

She also noted that there were hand wipes and a disinfectant readily available, and that staff offered to help in any way possible to make the donation a comfortable experience.

“It took a little longer, I would say, because of the precautions. But it was definitely worth it.”

It’s always safe to donate: Canadian Blood Services

For people with a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case, or people in quarantine, now is not the time to donate blood, says Dr. Isra Levy, vice president of medical affairs and innovation at Canadian Blood Services. But he urges healthy Canadians to take it into account.

“We saw at the end of last week the beginning of a drop in the number of people who respect their appointments,” he said.

“We remind people that our blood donation centers are places where the recommended physical distance is possible.”

Dr. Isra Levy, Vice President of Medical Affairs and Innovation at Canadian Blood Services, says the number of donations was high before the outbreak, but the concern is for the future. (Submitted by Isra Levy)

Levy says the organization has improved the cleaning measures in place, and in the waiting areas the chairs will not be as close to each other as in the past, but “you will still see the juice, the friendly faces and the Cookies . “

Levy says the organization has seen other regions of the world face shortages after social distancing is introduced or when an illness is active in a community, and he hopes it won’t happen here.

“If we don’t have collections going on, we face shortages very, very quickly,” he said, adding that donations have been stable until recently.

“Our concern is for the future.”

Meanwhile, Roman says she urged her friends on social media to consider donating.

“It is an essential element. It is Canada’s lifeline. It connects us and it is really necessary. ”