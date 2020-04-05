“We think of our boys every day”: a photo project marks the 2nd anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus accident

The ice inside the Elgar Petersen Arena in Humboldt, Saskatchewan has disappeared. The central gathering place for this community, which houses its Humboldt broncos, is empty.

Spring hockey camps have been canceled due to COVID-19. The new coronavirus also forced the cancellation of Monday’s public service marking the second anniversary of the Broncos bus accident.

“Hockey is on the back burner. Everyone’s life is more important than hockey right now,” said Broncos head coach Scott Barney.

“But we haven’t forgotten. We will never forget.”

The need for physical distance did not prevent families and city officials from finding other ways to honor the 16 dead and the 13 who were injured after a bus driving the team. Humboldt Broncos junior hockey at a playoff game collided with a transport truck at a rural intersection in Saskatchewan on April 6, 2018.

On Monday afternoon, a guest book will be available on the city’s website. The city’s Facebook page will be online at 4:50 p.m. CST, the exact time of the 2018 crash, to show the bell of Saint-Augustin church, followed by a minute of silence.

“We had to cut things down”

Mayor Rob Muench said they were doing their best to get together, even if it was online.

“We had to cut things down, but we remember those whose lives were lost or changed forever,” said Muench.

The 2017-18 Humboldt Broncos team will be remembered, the second anniversary of the collision between a semi-trailer and the team bus that left 16 people dead and 13 injured. (Humboldt / Twitter Broncos)

The streets of the town of 6,000 people in central Saskatchewan will not be completely empty.

René Cannon and his family housed three of the players in their house that year. Adam Herold and Logan Hunter were killed in the accident. Xavier Labelle was seriously injured.

This week, Cannon called local photographer Marla Possberg with a plan. Cannon also called other township families in Humboldt.

On Monday afternoon, Possberg will walk around, stopping in front of each ticket office. From afar, she will take photos of each family standing on their front steps in Broncos jerseys.

Cannon will compile the photos and send the album online to the 29 Broncos families in Western Canada.

Cannon said she considers the three young men to be members of her own family. She wanted to do something special.

“It’s going to be an incredibly difficult day. We think about our boys every day,” said Cannon.

Scott Thomas, father of deceased Humboldt Broncos player Evan Thomas, said he and his family appreciate all the prayers and thoughts of community members as they mark the second anniversary of the accident. (Jason Warick / CBC)

Scott Thomas, who lost his son Evan in the accident, said his family was impatient to see photos of Humboldt’s parents.

Thomas said he and his family also plan to participate. They will ask a neighbor to take their photo on their veranda and add it to the others.

Thomas hopes the birthday will remind everyone to appreciate their loved ones.

“It really makes you realize how precious life is and how it can be taken away from you at any time. I kiss my daughter a lot more,” said Thomas.

The Thomas family plans to light the barbecue on Monday and prepare Evan’s favorite dish, a steak, baked potatoes and a light beer.

“This one is definitely darker. It could be the situation (of the coronaviruses). We only have time,” said Thomas. “But it’s very real that he doesn’t come home.”