“We, too, are part of this world”: how the Hutterites and Mennonites of the Order react to COVID-19

Conservative Christian communities find it difficult to adapt to COVID-19 restrictions as they balance public safety with their community lifestyle.

The Hutterites, Amish and Mennonites of the old order live simply and separately from society in general.

“When a person joins the community, they take vows of poverty and all of our resources, time and energy are shared and guided in a community setting. We usually eat three meals a day together, we love it together, our lives are inextricably linked, “said Kenny Wollmann, member of the Baker Hutterite Colony in Manitoba.

“When we hit times like this, it gives us a break. What does it mean? How can we come together now? How can we protect the vulnerable in our community?”

There are a variety of opinions on technology among the Hutterites, but overall, they believe their society is best preserved in a rural setting, similar to a village.

Even so, many operate large farms and some have also diversified into manufacturing. This created close economic ties with the outside community.

Members of the Hutterite communities eat each meal together in a common dining room. This practice was suspended during this period of physical distancing. (Sheri Hofer / Baker Hutterite Colony)

“We too are part of this world and we are citizens of Canada and we must sail well, like everyone else,” said Wollmann, who is a student teacher on the way to graduation. “In many ways it is easier for us as Hutterites, but in other ways it is more difficult.”

“Massive paradigm shift”

For example, physical and social distance is difficult. In Alberta, gatherings of more than 15 people are currently prohibited. This number is 10 in Manitoba and 5 in Ontario. It is as little as two in Quebec.

However, in the Hutterite colonies, each meal is prepared and eaten together in a large dining room. The whole community also attends religious services, weddings and funerals.

Leaders of conservative Christian communities are trying to limit the spread of COVID-19 while seeking to preserve their traditional communal lifestyle. 2:26

“It’s a huge paradigm shift for us, because our whole life is organized in such a way that we intentionally get into each other’s business,” said Wollmann.

Despite suspicion of technology and social media, some community leaders are starting to use video conferencing applications such as Zoom and Skype to conduct worship services.

“Because of this new reality, we are forced to imagine how the body of Jesus Christ comes together in new ways, and it transcends our time and space limitations in a magnificent and amazing way,” said Wollmann. .

Many Hutterites follow the news and are aware of the pandemic in the world and closer to home.

The Hutterian Safety Council has also set up a task force to keep community leaders informed by sending out regular newsletters with the latest information and recommendations. It represents 350 Hutterite communities (a total of 38,000 people) in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia. and the northwestern United States.

The Hutterian Safety Council (HSC), which represents approximately 350 Hutterite communities in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia. and the northwestern United States, created a COVID-19 task force to coordinate the Hutterite response to the pandemic. (Karen Pauls / CBC News)

The CSS collects information on public health ordinances and makes recommendations on how to integrate them into the life of the local community.

For example:

All non-essential intercommunity travel should cease.

Travel outside their communities should be limited to the essentials.

Marriages must be postponed; funeral by invitation only.

Communion and communal meals are suspended indefinitely.

All federal and provincial ordinances apply to Hutterite communities.

Public health orders must be respected.

Routine changes

But just as there is a diversity of opinion and willingness to conform in society at large, some members of the community are not disturbed by orders.

“I just answered a call from a Hutterite steward who asked us to stop sending the newsletters. They scare his people and they don’t want to know about it,” said Mark Waldner, of Decker Colony, Manitoba, and member of the HSC COVID-19 task force.

“He told me that [his community] had restricted all traffic entering and leaving the community. Truckers follow strict protocols when picking up farm produce, etc. They limit travel to twice a week for picking up prescriptions and all packages are disinfected. “Why can’t we continue our meals and our worship services in common? He asked.”

Waldner applauded the delegate for the safety measures the community was taking, but cautioned him to follow all public health orders regarding group size.

He then gave some specific advice: Prepare food in the community kitchen, but ask families to take it and eat it at home, rather than in the common dining room. Use technology or public address systems to organize religious services.

“These temporary restrictions are tearing the heart of our community tissue apart, and many members are struggling to understand the gravity of the situation and to identify the means and methods of mitigating the risks of virus transmission,” wrote Waldner in an email. at CBC News. .

Dr. Brent Roussin, Chief Public Health Officer for Manitoba, said the province is working with Hutterite communities on good physical distance strategies. (John Woods / The Canadian Press)

Avoid “overcrowding situations”

Doctors in Alberta held information sessions with Hutterite colonies to explain what COVID-19 is and how people can protect themselves.

Public health officials also contacted the Hutterite colonies in Manitoba.

“Overcrowding in any space we know is a risk factor, so we provide them with information like all Manitobans – strategies to improve physical distance,” said Chief Administrator Dr. Brent Roussin Manitoba Public Health.

The goal is to protect the very young, the sick and the elderly, said Wollmann.

“It would be devastating to lose a large part of our elderly, because it is in them that we maintain the deposit of our wisdom and our faith which can only come from lived experience,” he said. . “This virus is going to be devastating if it hits our community.”

However, they still don’t know what to do if someone is infected and needs to be quarantined.

When someone from one of the Hutterite colonies had to isolate themselves after their first trip to the United States, their entire family had to follow suit.

“I don’t think we have struggled adequately with this and that is precisely the challenge for us,” said Wollman. “This is, in many ways, still a summary. We can read any reports we want from China or Italy, but we sort of think:” Oh, that won’t happen to us. “And it is only when it does or when it affects our portfolios that I think we will take this seriously enough.”

Members of this Mennonite community of the Old Order of Rural Manitoba use horses and strollers as their primary form of transportation. (Karen Pauls / CBC)

Restrictions on electronic media

While the Hutterite communities have close ties to the outside world, the Order’s Mennonites are already separate and self-sufficient.

For about 10,000 so-called horses and strollers in Canada, the problem of physical and social distance is compounded because they reject modern technology, said Royden Loewen, president of Mennonite Studies at the University of Winnipeg.

“It is a big problem for them because they find a lot of spiritual and even social strength in worship services and they cannot meet, unlike many modern churches that have started Zoom or Skype services. kind of electronic media, “said Loewen, who has written a book called Horse and buggy genius: listen to the Mennonites challenge the modern world.

He said they see it as “a slippery slope” and that they “don’t want to allow things to happen then they have to go back and guess if it was a good thing, or how to go back in time?”

Some Mennonite leaders of the Old Order told Loewen that they planned to write their sermons and deliver the text personally to each home.

Meanwhile, weddings will be postponed and funerals will be limited.

“They are law-abiding people and whatever the law, they will abide by,” said Loewen.

However, Mennonites of the Order are not as concerned about COVID-19 as other Canadians.

Rooted in an agrarian culture, said Loewen, they are more comfortable with the cycle of life and death and what they see as the will of God.

They also believe in an afterlife.

“What will come, will come,” he said.

Many are used to isolation

The self-sufficiency and simple living of the Order’s Mennonites means that they are less disrupted by self-isolation compared to other Canadians who fail to go to the gymnasium, hockey game or movie theater.

“In many ways, I think we have more to learn from them than from us,” said Loewen.

Mennonites in the Order simply live and avoid technology, which means that they may be more comfortable with certain aspects of self-isolation. (CBC News)

Meanwhile, Wollmann and others understand that this pandemic will change their Hutterite communities – positively and negatively.

In some of his downtime, he pondered an important issue for everyone.

“When it’s all over, will we just go back to our individualistic ways of worshiping celebrities? Or will it cause us to think deeply about how we live life and zoom in on what really matters – namely human relations and the well-being of all in the human family? “