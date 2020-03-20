Wedding industry and engaged couples face “unprecedented” cancellations amid COVID-19 epidemic

Shahla Jalali has been planning her wedding for over two years – booking vendors, finding a venue, and choosing a first dance song with her fiancé.

The pair settles Support me, “The classic of the 60s” by Ben E. King.

“I will not be afraid,” he said, “as long as you are standing, stay by my side.”

The song has taken on a new meaning now for Markham, Ont. couple.

The couple recently canceled their wedding, which was to take place in Brampton, Ontario, on March 21, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“There was simply no way that I would expose these people – everyone I loved in a room – to a potential illness,” says Jalali. “I could never look back on my wedding day and say,” This is the happiest day of my life. “”

Thousands of engaged couples across Canada face a similar decision amid public health recommendations to avoid large gatherings. The goal? Prevent widespread transmission of the virus behind a potentially fatal disease that threatens to paralyze the country’s health system.

Still, it’s an emotional choice for couples who have invested time and money in a long-awaited celebration – as evidenced by lively online wedding forums, where engaged Canadians are struggling to find solutions and allay the concerns of the guests.

Ashley Lindzon, a Toronto area wedding planner who has worked in the industry for eight years, also says the impact on the wedding industry could be “unprecedented.”

All the marriages she knows in March and April have already been canceled, as well as other celebrations such as bar mitzvahs.

While many events are postponed, others are canceled altogether.

“Everyone is doing their best to work with each other and with their customers to minimize the financial implications,” said Lindzon. “But it’s easier said than done sometimes.”

Florist Shannon Whelan of Toronto’s Euclid Farms is concerned that widespread marriage cancellations will cause suppliers to go bankrupt. (Tina Mackenzie / CBC)

“People will lose their business”

Meanwhile, Jalali plans to lose up to a third of the nearly $ 20,000 she expected to spend on the wedding from lost deposits, although she plans to postpone it to a later date this year, or until the summer of 2021.

It’s “a little devastating,” she notes.

And sellers are also feeling the financial sting.

One weekday afternoon, Toronto florist Shannon Whelan filled a cart of flowers for free distribution along the bustling Queen Street West. She says it is a stock from a wholesaler who cannot find buyers now that weddings have dried up and stores are closing.

The owner of Euclid Farms, who is preparing to lose her customers herself in the spring, also buys bouquets from other florists to deal with excess stocks from canceled weddings, sells them online and delivers them by hand anywhere. the city.

“Many of us are stuck in a really awkward situation,” she says. “You buy so many products that you pay right away. So when the event is canceled, not only do you not work – you also lose thousands of dollars.”

Toronto-based wedding planner Ashley Lindzon said the situation was “unprecedented,” adding that all of the marriages she worked on for March and April had been canceled. (Provided by Ashley Lindzon)

The wedding season really starts to resume in May, she adds, and is the period when most wedding vendors make the bulk of their annual income.

“People are going to lose their business,” she says. “What do you do when you can’t make money?”

With an average of around 10,000 marriages in Canada each month, it is a large national enterprise – with many small local players – that could be among the industries badly affected by the pandemic.

Lindzon recommends that all engaged couples concerned about their upcoming events, even those planned for several months in the future, contact suppliers early to begin defining their options.

For Jalali, it’s about putting the situation into perspective.

Many of his 85 guests were older; some are cancer survivors, or people with an autoimmune disease like it – the very people most at risk for a disastrous outcome from contracting the virus behind COVID-19.

“You can’t put a price on the people you love,” she says.