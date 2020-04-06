Weekend peak in New Hampshire coronavirus cases sees disease outbreak in state

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The number of cases of new coronavirus in New Hampshire experienced a peak over the weekend, representing the largest increase in cases in the state to date, according to local reports.

On Friday evening, officials from the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported 81 new cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 620 cases. The increase marked the largest jump in coronavirus cases since the epidemic began to establish itself in the state, the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism reported.

Two other deaths related to COVID-19 were also reported on Saturday, bringing the state total to nine.

Friday news comes after President Trump approved the state declaration in case of disaster, which means New Hampshire will now receive federal assistance in recovery efforts related to coronaviruses. Specifically, The Granite State will be eligible for a 75% federal rebate for these efforts, according to the Leader of the Union of New Hampshire.

Monday morning, new coronavirus has infected more than 1,280,046 people in 180 countries and territories, causing more than 70,356 deaths. In the United States, all 50 states and the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, totaling more than 337,933 diseases and at least 9,653 deaths.