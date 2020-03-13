WestJet flight attendants plan massive layoffs due to COVID-19

The union representing WestJet flight attendants expects layoffs of more than 50 percent of its staff as the number of flight cancellations continues to increase amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

An internal memo sent to union leaders and obtained by the Canadian Press indicates that travelers are making a new reservation “in such great numbers” that the situation has become serious “overnight”.

Chris Rauenbusch, President of CUPE 4070 – representing WestJet cabin crew – says daily conversations with senior management have alerted him to the “serious” situation, which has also seen new bookings dry up .

He said that just Wednesday, job cuts of just 12 percent seemed likely.

Since then, however, the United States has introduced a ban on most travel from Europe; business travel, large gatherings and office travel have decreased; and the National Broadway Hockey League institutions have suspended their seasons.

Rauenbusch said that a flight from Vancouver to Los Angeles this morning that had booked 150 passengers closed with only 12 on board.

WestJet could not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Friday the federal government warned against all international travel and said it was restricting incoming flights as part of a series of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Airports that would take incoming flights were not immediately identified.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam, confirmed that Canada now discourages all international travel to limit the spread of the virus.

She warned that travelers may be subject to travel or quarantine restrictions in another country and that, in the event of illness, they may end up in a health system inferior to the Canadian system.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday evening that the United States prohibited travelers from most parts of Europe, the same day that the World Health Organization declared that the world epidemic was a pandemic.

The State Department also released a global health advisory warning US citizens to “reconsider overseas travel” due to COVID-19.

There are now 180 suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada. Trudeau is isolated from himself at home because his wife, Sophie, has tested positive.