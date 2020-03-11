WestJet Suspends Hiring and Discretionary Expenses While Coronavirus Limits Air Travel

WestJet has frozen discretionary spending and hiring due to fallout from coronavirus, which has significantly reduced air travel around the world.

The rapid spread of the new coronavirus has led many Canadians to cancel their travel plans, and some companies have suspended non-essential travel.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has issued travel warnings for countries with high infection rates and requests that all travelers monitor their health for symptoms.

The effect on WestJet’s business has been “dramatic” and requires “immediate cost reduction initiatives,” spokesman Morgan Bell said on Wednesday.

All discretionary spending and company-wide hiring have been frozen, and employees have been offered voluntary leave options, said the Calgary-based company.

WestJet also plans to temporarily reduce and suspend 12% or more of its flight capacity. This may include domestic, transatlantic and cross-border flights as well as flights to sun destinations.

In the statement, the spokesman did not comment on the possibility of layoffs.

“This remains extremely fluid,” said Bell. “We will not speculate on the additional measures we may need to take.”

The company says it will not compromise the safety of customers or employees during the spread of the respiratory disease, known as COVID-19. WestJet told its customers on Tuesday he had improved aircraft disinfection and used “hospital grade Clorox wipes and sprays”.

WestJet advises that guests may be eligible for refunds for cancellations related to conoraviruses. Air Canada, Air Transat and Sunwing offered similar promises for those who need to change flights.

The uncertainty of COVID-19 sent shock waves through the travel industry and the global economy as a whole.

Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney visits Ottawa Seek urgent federal assistance to deal with the economic consequences of the spread of the coronavirus and the fall in world oil prices.

Kenney said he spoke with WestJet CEO Ed Sims this week about the dramatic effects on the business.

“Their charges, revenues and cash flows have dropped significantly, so it is the case throughout the economy,” Kenney told reporters on Wednesday.

WestJet was already facing the financial impact of the the grounding of its 13 Boeing 737 Max. The company’s press release said it “fought tirelessly to ensure the business’s sustainability.”

There is no vaccine against the coronavirus, which has killed more than 4,000 people out of the nearly 114,000 infected worldwide, according to the latest update from the World Health Organization.

As of Wednesday morning, Canada had reported 101 cases of COVID-19, including one death. In Alberta, 14 cases were reported Tuesday.

For more information on coronavirus prevention, follow the news on CBC.caand check out the websites for Public Health Agency of Canada and Alberta Health.