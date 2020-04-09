WestJet to Rehire Nearly 6,400 Workers Using Federal Wage Subsidy

WestJet says 6,400 workers will be reinstated on its payroll after the federal government approves an emergency wage subsidy program.

In a statement Wednesday evening, WestJet CEO Ed Sims warned that there may not be enough work for the rehired employees, but noted “it helps them make ends meet.

“We will contact the WestJetters who are affected by this decision as soon as possible,” said Sims.

WestJet announced last month that it was cutting about half of its 14,000 employees with the elimination of 6,900 positions.

The Canadian airline industry has experienced a dramatic reduction in demand due to prohibitions on controlling the spread of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19.

Calgary airline’s decision to re-hire employees follows a similar decision by Air Canada, who announced Wednesday that he would re-hire 16,500 workers made redundant with the help of the same federal wage subsidy program.

The federal government’s emergency wage subsidy – initially targeted only at small and medium-sized businesses – was expanded earlier in April to cover a 75% wage subsidy for Canadian businesses that had lost 30% of their revenues due to the pandemic.

WestJet said it cannot guarantee that all employees will return to work in the short term, but the new grant will help.

After announcing layoffs in late March, WestJet executives were cut in wages by 50% and vice presidents and directors cut 25%.

The airline also said it would cut the number of flights offered in Canada by about half due to reduced demand for travel.