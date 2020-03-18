WestJet Warns Recent Passengers of Possible COVID-19 Exposure

WestJet Airlines says some of its passengers may have been exposed to people infected with the new coronavirus on recent flights.

The Calgary-based company announced Tuesday on its website and on social media, the flights and the affected routes.

It indicates that passengers in the affected rows are considered to be in close contact with the infected and may be at risk of exposure.

The airline says public health officials recommend that people who sit in these rows be isolated for 14 days after arriving and watch for symptoms.

WestJet says people who were on the listed flights but not in the affected rows are advised to watch for signs of cough, fever or breathing problems themselves and to call their local health authorities if symptoms occur in the next 14 days.

The company says a total of 14 flights between February 28 and March 12 had passengers on board who tested positive for COVID-19.