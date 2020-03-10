What are the restrictions in Italy after the national lock?

Italy extended his emergency coronavirus On Monday, measures were applied across the country, locking more than 60 million people as it struggles to limit the spread of the virus. It is the most affected country outside of China and the first in Europe to detain its entire population.

Almost 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday evening in Italy, bringing the total of the infected country to 9,172. Those killed by the virus increased from 366 to 463, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the 20 Italian regions.

MORTGAGE PAYMENTS ARE SUSPENDED THROUGH ITALY USING A CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

The new temporary measures are expected to change the lives of most people in the country, but authorities hope they will save hundreds or thousands of people.

After the lock, what are the restrictions in Italy?

The new extended measures will be in effect until April 3. They include travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings for everyone in the European country.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday ordered people in Italy to stay at home and request travel authorization. In a televised speech, he said: “There is no more time”.

“We are experiencing significant growth in the infection … and deaths,” he said, according to the BBC. “The whole of Italy will become a protected area.”

ITALY EXTENDS TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS TO COVER THE WHOLE COUNTRY DURING THE INCREASE IN COROANVIRUS EVOLUTION

Conte said the new measures have been implemented to protect those who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus – including the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Due to the new restrictions, all sporting events are suspended nationwide and schools and universities will remain closed until April 3.

Cinemas and nightclubs will also remain closed, while religious ceremonies – including funerals and weddings – will also be postponed until the lockout ends.

Stores can remain open if customers are three feet apart.

People will only be allowed to travel if they have a valid job or family motive that cannot be postponed. Passengers departing and arriving on flights will have to give a reason why they are departing, television network said.

Restaurants and bars have been allowed to stay open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., but that is no longer the case, according to Al Jazeera.

CORONAVIRUS HARDLY HIT THE ITALIAN BOX OFFICE, AND CAUSES A FEAR OF IMPACT ON THE AMERICAN INDUSTRY

Those who lie about the reason for their trip can face a three-month prison sentence or a fine of $ 225.

Stations in Italy will check the temperature of passengers and cruise ships are banned at berths in various ports in the country. The leave for health workers is also canceled, TV channel said.

CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUOUS FOX NEWS CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“We must all give up something for the good of Italy. We must do it now,” added the Prime Minister. “This is why I decided to adopt even stronger and more severe measures to contain the advance … and protect the health of all citizens.”