What are the severity levels of coronavirus and how does pneumonia affect the body?

The seriousness of the novel coronavirus may differ from person to person.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease is also known to cause mild and cold symptoms for 80% of those infected, with most people who test positive recover over time.

According to Johns Hopkins, more than 86,000 people have also recovered from COVID-19 out of approximately 245,000 cases worldwide since the virus was first reported in December.

A MAN FROM CALIFORNIA WHO RECENTLY VISITED THE DISNEY WORLD DEATH OF CORONAVIRUS

More than 10,000 people have died from the virus, which can cause serious illness in the elderly or people with pre-existing health conditions. These types of serious illnesses usually present with pneumonia.

What are the severity levels of COVID-19 and how does pneumonia affect the body?

Professor John Wilson, a respirator and former president of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, told the Guardian that people who catch COVID-19 can be classified into four main categories.

The first category is the least serious. He says they are “subclinical” people, which means they have the virus, but it’s not serious enough to have any observable symptoms.

The second concerns people who have an upper respiratory infection. He says they include “fever and cough and possibly milder symptoms like headache or conjunctivitis”.

Wilson describes the third group as people who develop flu-like symptoms.

The fourth and most serious group are those who develop serious illnesses, according to the Guardian. These cases are more likely to result in death and Wilson says they normally have pneumonia.

UNITED STATES STARTS TO RELEASE INMATES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS DEVELOPMENTS

About 14% of people in China suffered from a serious illness and 5% were seriously ill, according to WHO. reported. The majority of these cases involved the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions.

In the United States, the death rate associated with COVID-19 is between 10 and 27% for people aged 85 and over, followed by 3 to 11% for people aged 65 to 84, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. published wednesday. The virus killed 1 to 3% of infected people aged 55 to 64.

The study found that less than one percent of people aged 20 to 54 died of the new coronavirus, and no deaths were reported in people aged 19 and under.

How does pneumonia affect the body?

When people with the new coronavirus develop a cough and fever, Wilson says it’s because the infection has reached air passages that carry air between the lungs and the outside – known as respiratory tree, according to Guardian.

When this respiratory tree is injured, it inflames and irritates the nerves. It gets worse when the infection enters gas exchange units that can pour inflammatory material into the air sacs at the bottom of our lungs.

DIANNE FEINSTEIN, 3 SENATE COLLEAGUES SOLD FROM STOCKS BEFORE CORONAVIRUS CRASH: REPORTS

He says that these inflamed air sacs cause a “shedding of inflammatory material in the lungs” which can lead to pneumonia – an inflammatory condition of the lungs.

“It is important to remember that no matter how healthy you are or how active you are, your risk of getting pneumonia increases with age,” said Christine Jenkins, president of the Lung Foundation Australia, according to Guardian Australia. “This is because our immune system naturally weakens with age, which makes it harder for our bodies to fight infections and diseases.”

Jenkins says COVID-19 pneumonia is generally more serious because it tends to affect both lungs. She added that pneumonia was one of the leading causes of death in the elderly before antibiotics and oxygen treatments.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

However, Jenkins says there is nothing stopping people from getting COVID-19-related pneumonia and there is also no “established treatment” for it, the newspaper said.

“People are already trying all kinds of drugs and we hope we can find out that there are different combinations of viral and antiviral drugs that could be effective,” she said. “At the moment, there is no established treatment other than supportive treatment, which is what we offer to people in intensive care.”