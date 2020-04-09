What COVID-19 national modeling can tell us – and what it can’t

It is never easy to predict the future. When the forecast involves the effects of a pandemic on the world’s population and its economy, the stakes could not be higher.

This is why the COVID-19 modeling presented by the federal government this morning must be read with an understanding of what these models can – and cannot – tell us.

The projections that governments across the country now rely on are imperfect but still important, as they allow these governments to assess their ability to manage the spread of the virus, explain the reasons for the restrictive preventive measures, and prepare for the to come up.

The number of COVID-19 cases and associated deaths worldwide continues to increase. In Canada, we’re still talking about relatively low numbers – about 20,000 confirmed cases and 500 deaths – but the experience of other countries shows us that where we are today is not where we will be tomorrow.

Short-term projections recently released by Ontario, Quebec and Alberta clearly described what this could mean for Canada. Ontario Estimates Deaths In Province at the end of this month could be 1,600. Quebec is putting its lowball estimate of deaths by then at just under 1,300 while Alberta estimates 400 to 3,100 deaths by end of summer .

Extrapolate Ontario, Alberta and Long-term models of Saskatchewan nationwide – all three had similar figures per capita – suggests that without restrictive measures in place, the total toll of the coronavirus pandemic in Canada would be approximately 14 million infections and nearly 300,000 deaths.

About the same as the total number of deaths in Canada each year since all causes.

These are the types of numbers that can focus the mind. Premiers Jason Kenney of Alberta and Doug Ford of Ontario have used them to justify the measures their governments have put in place – and to encourage people to take these measures seriously.

But they also have many important caveats.

Modeling the future presents significant challenges that apply to all situations, from weather conditions to elections to pandemics. Models use existing data to make reasonable estimates of what might happen in the future, taking into account the relationship between different factors and how one thing affects another.

In the case of the COVID-19 pandemic, this means tracking the death rate from the disease, how quickly it can spread and what impact physical distance and other measures have had on its spread – among many other factors.

Inconsistent data, uncertain forecasts

There is a limited amount of data to work with. Patterns depend on how the virus has spread in this country, how it has spread in other countries, and what has happened in epidemics of similar diseases.

But the figures that exist are not consistent. The federal government needs to consolidate information from provincial health systems that compile it in different ways. For example: Ontario and Saskatchewan have predicted deaths at best of about 3,000 people in their provinces – even though Ontario is 12.5 times the population of Saskatchewan.

This inconsistency extends to data from other countries. These numbers are further complicated by the many differences between societies and the measures each country has taken to slow the spread within their borders (although Canada benefits from being earlier in the cycle of the epidemic, which gives him the opportunity to learn from other countries’ experiences).

Ontario Premier Doug Ford released COVID-19 screenings for his province last week. They showed an estimate of 1,600 deaths from the disease at the end of April. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press)

Each of these complications adds another level of uncertainty to the projections and increases the risk that the assumptions made by any model will prove to be false.

This potential increases as the model evolves. Speaking in French Monday, Horacio Arruda, director of public health in Quebec, said that any forecast beyond April 30 is equivalent to “astrology”.

Projections of what will happen in the next two weeks should be fairly accurate. It is more difficult to predict what the situation will look like in May. It is even more difficult to know what to expect during the summer. It is like a “phone” game – the errors accumulate the longer the game continues.

The first case of COVID-19 anywhere dates back to the end of last fall. This means that no country has been living with this virus for more than six months. So telling people where we will be this winter, or next year, can be little more than an educated guess; past viral epidemic patterns may not apply to this one.

Uncertainty is not cause for doubt

Each model, no matter what it tries to predict, comes with great uncertainty. This cannot be avoided. Indeed, there is every reason to doubt a model that trusts its forecasts too much.

So when you see wide ranges in the predicted results, don’t consider this a flaw in the model. It just shows that there is still a lot to learn and that the choices we make will have an impact on these results.

“Each prediction, each model shows us great variability, depending on the actions we take as individuals, as a society,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in French on Monday.

It is very possible that the final death toll is very different from the projections. If this happens, it does not mean that the models were poorly designed. While it will largely depend on the assumptions that models make about the lethality of the virus, it will also depend on the effectiveness of physical distancing measures and the extent to which people follow them.

“These numbers are not done,” Kenney said in a broadcast to Albertans on Tuesday. “Rather, I want Albertans to see them as a challenge, perhaps the greatest challenge of our generation. These numbers are not inevitable. How it really works … it all depends on us and our choices.

“Better for me to have a forecast that is not perfect”

When the pandemic is behind us, no price will be awarded for the most accurate forecasts.

Arruda said on Monday that his experts were saying, “Don’t say anything, Horacio, they will cut your head off if you don’t have the right numbers.” “Health officials who presented Quebec’s forecasts on Tuesday were cautious and would not make any projections beyond the end of April.

There is certainly a risk in making projections in the middle of a pandemic. But the question of whether the projections prove to be accurate later is less important than whether the models have made reasonable assumptions with the best information available – because governments use them to inform their decisions.

Public health figures are displayed on a screen as the deputy chief public health officer, Howard Njoo, listens to the speech of the chief public health officer, Theresa Tam, at a conference of press Monday. (Adrian Wyld / Canadian Press)

the modeling published by British Columbia provides a practical example. It was not focused on future cases or deaths, but rather on the number of beds required in intensive care units in various scenarios. This has allowed the government to determine the likelihood that its health system will be overloaded and to decide what needs to be done in advance to prevent this from happening.

This type of modeling gives governments the information they need to assess their stock of medical equipment, such as respirators and masks. It provides an estimate of the length of time the economy will close and the financial support people will need.

There is no way to draw these kinds of conclusions without speculating on what is likely to happen next.

“It is better for me to have a forecast that is not perfect than not having a forecast,” said Quebec Premier Francois Legault on Monday.

It is not a prediction – it is a point of reference

“[Models] always describe a range of possibilities and those possibilities are for planning purposes, “said Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, said on Saturday. “These are not real crystal balls or real numbers.”

What goes into these models is extremely important and they need to be constantly updated. As more information becomes available, the forecast will become more accurate. The numbers will fluctuate both due to new perspectives on COVID-19 and to actions taken by individuals.

The results serve as a benchmark for future decision-making, helping policy makers to determine the effectiveness of the measures they have put in place and to decide when they can be safely disposed of. These determinations may differ from region to region or province to province – and how the lifting of pandemic measures in one jurisdiction will affect its neighbors is another consideration for the models to be integrated. It is complicated.

The numbers can be scary – especially the worst-case scenarios – but they explain why governments are prepared to demand huge sacrifices from Canadians. These are still only estimates. The future can be predicted but it is not yet written.