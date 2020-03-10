As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, many WE. were asked to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the virus.

This may be due to the fact that they came into contact with an infected person or went abroad to a level 3 country on the COVID-19 travel advice page of the CDC.

Some of our elected officials have even been quarantined. Five members of Congress, including Senator Ted Cruz R-Texas and Representative Matt Gaetz R-Fla, were quarantined at home after being in contact with a person diagnosed with the virus.

Trump’s new chief of staff, Mark Meadows, will self-quarantine over the next two weeks due to fears of coronavirus.

But what does auto-quarantine mean?

Self-quarantine basically means that people suspected of being exposed to the virus should remain at home isolated during the 14-day incubation period of the virus. The virus could be present in a person without symptoms. Health officials have used the measure as a precaution – even when in many cases you have not officially contracted the virus.

Quarantines aim to restrict the movement of people who have been exposed but who have not tested positive. Self-quarantine helps limit this spread at home.

You can still live with your family during self-quarantine, although the CDC recommends that you stay in your own bed, use a separate bathroom, and wear a face mask when around others.

“People who are slightly sick with COVID-19 can isolate themselves at home during their illness”, the CDC said. “You should restrict activities outside your home, except for medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public places. Avoid using public transportation, carpooling, or taxis.”

During self-quarantine, it is also recommended to practice frequent hand hygiene and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Self-quarantine will have an impact on mobility but is only a short-term change. The CDC recommends stopping activities outside your home, unless you need to see a doctor.

“Do not go to work, school or public places,” advises the CDC. “Avoid using public transportation, carpooling or taxis.”

You should also stock up on supplies before quarantining and staying hydrated. Also stuck at home will require certain activities to pass the time.

Self-quarantine vs self-isolation

Self-quarantine is different from self-isolation, according to the CDC. Self-quarantine is a method used by those who may be exposed, but who have not yet shown symptoms. Self-isolation is for people who are reasonably believed to be infected with the virus and may infect others.

Those who have returned to a Level 3 country listed on the CDC Coronavirus Travel Advisory page will be required self-quarantine for 14 days.

So if you’ve recently traveled to China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, or Japan, you will likely need to quarantine yourself for two weeks upon arrival in the United States.

Most of the infected cases in the United States came from people who had traveled to countries infected with the virus, so self-quarantine is a way to treat it before you have a chance to spread it to other people. It’s just a way to contain the spread of the house during this 14 day period.