What does the Coronavirus Bill contain before Congress?

House legislators approved a multi-billion dollar reshuffle on Monday coronavirus a relief program intended to alleviate the blow that many Americans will feel as stores close, people stay indoors and the stock market crashes as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The agreement, which was negotiated by Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin and Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Has obtained the support of President Trump and is expected to be voted in the Senate on Tuesday.

Here is an overview of what is – and what is not – in the bill:

Free COVID-19 tests

Even if the Trump administration continues to struggle to get public health providers tested, the bill would cover – free – a test for anyone who needs it.

Legislation would require that all costs of testing be covered by any private insurance plan and through government funded plans like Medicare and Medicaid. The bill also includes $ 1 billion for the disaster medical system to cover costs for people without medical insurance, $ 82 million for the Department of Defense, $ 64 million for the Indian health service and $ 60 million for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Paid sick leave and emergency leave

Since one of the biggest economic concerns in the midst of the epidemic is what happens to hourly workers when they can’t go to work, the bill would require governments and employers with fewer than 500 employees to pay two weeks of sick leave if they contract the coronavirus, while these workers forced to care for a loved one infected with the virus would receive two-thirds of their usual salary.

The workers could also take 10 additional days off at the rate of two-thirds.

But there are exceptions.

Businesses with 50 or fewer employees would be exempt if they are likely to be out of business, and the self-employed could claim a refundable tax credit to cover sick leave costs. Large companies – like McDonalds, for example – would also be exempt, but Pelosi would like these companies to pay out of their own pocket.

Walmart and a few other large companies have already committed to doing so.

Unemployment benefits

The legislation seeks to provide additional funds to states that experience a 10% increase in unemployment, while easing states’ obligations to qualify for unemployment benefits.

Health worker protections

Doctors, nurses and other health care workers are on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus and the bill is about making sure they are protected. The legislation includes a provision requiring state and local hospitals, as well as nursing homes, to comply with additional and more stringent health and safety plans.

Food aid

The bill would give $ 250 million to provide seniors with 25 million meals at home, $ 400 million for food banks, $ 500 million to help feed mothers and young children and $ 100 million for territories such as Puerto Rico and Guam.

It would also allow public schools that provide breakfast and lunch to low-income students to distribute food on the go, inside a cafeteria.

The legislation would reverse a restriction put in place by the Trump administration that is scheduled to take effect on April 1, which would cut benefits for 700,000 non-working adults.